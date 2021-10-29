 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   Halloween is the most dangerous night of the year, and not just because of all the fentanyl candy and apple razor blades   (autoblog.com) divider line
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought the only reason a few places don't trick or treat on the 31st is because some parents don't like it on a school night.
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
House nearby.  I can't tell if they're for trick-or-treating, or against it.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please, for the love of all that's holy, keep your cats inside on Halloween.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not getting hit by a car THIS Halloween. Last Halloween was a different story
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we really hailing Satan without a few innocent sacrifices!
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why does Halloween have to be on 10/31?  Why not just the nearest weekend?

What's the big deal?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well the Boogeyman, you know.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
thanks car people
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: [YouTube video: Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime]thanks car people


The whole point of that episode is that we should not have cats because pedestrians should be allowed to walk wherever they feel like it.  Which is a stupid argument.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: waxbeans: [YouTube video: Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime]thanks car people

The whole point of that episode is that we should not have cats because pedestrians should be allowed to walk wherever they feel like it.  Which is a stupid argument.


No. The point is a campaign of hate makes you feel entitled to run people over.
Jfc.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: I thought the only reason a few places don't trick or treat on the 31st is because some parents don't like it on a school night.


Down south it's a problem on Sunday because church, and Friday because church.
 
