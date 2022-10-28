 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you need a Lyft to the polls on November 8th, you're covered for free   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a scary farking world when corporations are more interested in getting folks to vote than certain government officials.

Still, good on Lyft.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the GoP election fraud lawsuit in 3.....2.....
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the new Twitter tag with the Tesla Logo. Excellent work Fark.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that this helps everyone. Should repost this on main every damned day, especially on the 8th. Can that happen, Drew?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was only some way you can mail ballots to people, and have them mail them back, rather than needing to drive somewhere.

/lives in one of those sane states with mail-in voting
//voted weeks ago
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anastacya: I hope that this helps everyone. Should repost this on main every damned day, especially on the 8th. Can that happen, Drew?


I might need to get very drunk in anticipation of the results...so this is relevant to my interests, thanks!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't help but suspect that this will be interpreted as illegal in Georgia.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows, or should know, that churches and various non-profits will give people rides to the polls on election day. That is one reason why the leftist "voter-suppression" thing is total crap.

Good for Lyft for helping out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter links look weird with the muskmobile T.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the drivers get big tips for this.

Who am I kidding, nobody tips for anything anymore.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: If there was only some way you can mail ballots to people, and have them mail them back, rather than needing to drive somewhere.

/lives in one of those sane states with mail-in voting
//voted weeks ago


Works great for me. I fill it out, the ballot-checker makes sure I filled it out right. Then he makes sure I follow the proper procedure when I put it in the envelope, and gives me $100. He even mails it for me.

/See how this mail-in voting is supposed to work?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Everyone knows, or should know, that churches and various non-profits will give people rides to the polls on election day. That is one reason why the leftist "voter-suppression" thing is total crap.

Good for Lyft for helping out.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Cue the GoP election fraud lawsuit in 3.....2.....


Or they'll pass another law that like that one where you can't hand out food or drink to people stuck in line all day.


Greatest democracy in the world but they have to wait for hours to cast a vote.

/don't think I ever waited more than five minutes to draw in the little smiley face beside my chosen candidate
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bravo, tag shooper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: It is a scary farking world when corporations are more interested in getting folks to vote than certain government officials.

Still, good on Lyft.


Corporations are most successful in functional democracies. Business people who are not morons realize this.

/Depressing how few of those there are
 
strutin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't see anything on lyft's press page, or their blog https://www.lyft.com/blog

The tweet is simply a tweet with no source or link, is there a confirmatory link?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're not, actually, so don't tell people that. They're giving 50% off on election day and giving free ride codes to some organizations. You also need a code for the 50% discount, so don't just hop in a Lyft and expect it to be automatic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the GQP cabal is willing to sue over free bottles of water, I'm sure they'll be all over this.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh my polling station is at the bar. Totally voting not day drinking as this shiat burns around us.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: It is a scary farking world when corporations are more interested in getting folks to vote than certain government officials.

Still, good on Lyft.


They don't care, they're advertising the service.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So will they take you home after?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Creoena: If there was only some way you can mail ballots to people, and have them mail them back, rather than needing to drive somewhere.

/lives in one of those sane states with mail-in voting
//voted weeks ago


How the hell can you intimidate "observe" voters if they're doing it in their homes?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

strutin: I don't see anything on lyft's press page, or their blog https://www.lyft.com/blog

The tweet is simply a tweet with no source or link, is there a confirmatory link?


Twitter is news. And about as trusted as tumblr, ifunny, imgur, reddit, and 4chan screencaps.

I demand drew greenlight by 4chan green texts!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And if you vote Yes on Prop 30, they'll give you a coupon for another free ride.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

strutin: I don't see anything on lyft's press page, or their blog https://www.lyft.com/blog

The tweet is simply a tweet with no source or link, is there a confirmatory link?


According to the website they're offering discounted rides for up to $10. For some reason Fark won't let me post the direct link.

Anyway, it's not "free" and is worth only $10 at best. Which isn't terrible if you live close enough to a polling place and are in need of a ride.

That said, let's stop greenlighting Twitter links. I'm going to stop clicking them.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gotta get home on your own,. tho

/or pay for a ride
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

strutin: I don't see anything on lyft's press page, or their blog https://www.lyft.com/blog

The tweet is simply a tweet with no source or link, is there a confirmatory link?


https://www.lyft.com/blog/posts/lyft-announces-50-off-rideshare-bikeshare-and-scooter-rides-to-the-polls-on

Though it doesn't say free, it says 50% off.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Cue the GoP election fraud lawsuit in 3.....2.....


The loser will cry election fraud regardless of which side wins, and those cries will be fueled by friendly entities like Russia, China, and North Korea.

https://www.google.com/search?q=weaponization+of+social+media
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: strutin: I don't see anything on lyft's press page, or their blog https://www.lyft.com/blog

The tweet is simply a tweet with no source or link, is there a confirmatory link?

Twitter is news. And about as trusted as tumblr, ifunny, imgur, reddit, and 4chan screencaps.

I demand drew greenlight by 4chan green texts!


4chan is a more reputable source that Teslattiter
 
IDisposable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: It is a scary farking world when corporations are more interested in getting folks to vote than certain government officials.

Still, good on Lyft.


I doubt they actually care.  The free advertising from this is going to be worth far, far, far more than the value of the free rides they will give out.

They're doing this for the free advertising - not because they love democracy or whatever.

If they could get a massive amount of free press by offering free rides to the zoo, then they would offer free rides to the zoo.
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: It is a scary farking world when corporations are more interested in getting folks to vote than certain government officials.

Still, good on Lyft.


Yeah, though granted that's a very low bar. Considering the GOP tries to actively prevent the "wrong" people from voting, corporations doing absolutely nothing are more interested than them in getting people to the polls.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Everyone knows, or should know, that churches and various non-profits will give people rides to the polls on election day. That is one reason why the leftist "voter-suppression" thing is total crap.


Yes, that's a perfectly logical connection - and i think you should also point out that if you shoot a duck, I'm scared of toasters.
 
