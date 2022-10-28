 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   It's like TotalFark, but like for squirrels, bro   (msn.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Feces, Woman, Toilet, Squirrel, Ecological sanitation, flying squirrel, swimming squirrel, New York  
•       •       •

354 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 3:35 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TFD has always existed, tho.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Breast stroke?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't eat roadkill, swimmin' squirrel in the toilet should have told ya.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Martha get the poop knife!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or squirrels may increase your risk of pooping live animals, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

We've all seen it, but who has really read it?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Breast stroke?


What is this squirrel doing in my toilet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"went upstairs to his wife and said: 'You are not going to believe this, but there's something in the toilet.'"


I don't care how big it is Bob I'm not coming to look at it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then he lifted the lid and saw two eyes staring back at him
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here is a photo of said flying squirrel standing next to his business partner:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, even cartoon characters have to use a toilet sometimes.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has Mark Rober been notified? Are the walnuts ok? Was it watching the residents urinate?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ToiletFark is a whole different ting. On Facebook. Allegedly.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: ToiletFark is a whole different ting. On Facebook. Allegedly.


I've seen that video, I don't recommend it.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It probably came down the chimney. We had one that did that. Fortunately the fire wasn't lit, and the fire guard was in place.
Cute little chap.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know who can move the Squirrel Bro.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.