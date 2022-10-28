 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Legal window to use frozen sperm extended to 55 years, with potentially larger extensions to come   (theguardian.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney really doesn't like anything going pubic domain.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see what you did there.

As long as we're not saving Hitler's sperm, this is fine.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 661x604]


Why does she need to drink a smoothie?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those women who prefer the unfrozen kind, call me.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 661x604]


That's... That's not vegan.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being 80 and being served with child support papers about your newborn
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]


How is that vegan?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she can save it much longer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
go away, procrastibatin'
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This opens the door for endless Elon Musk children.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(insert crusty-socks-in-the-freezer joke here)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]


Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]

Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?


I remember that article, she's not willing to go to the tap directly, as it were.

There was another similar sensationalist article where some minor celebrity claimed she got semen from a male friend to spread on her skin as a treatment.  And again it was always 'provided' not 'obtained'.  I guess if that's their mutual fetishes...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being a grandparent...then your great aunt or uncle is born.

The possibilities are weird.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Imagine being 80 and being served with child support papers about your newborn


Yeah, that may end up requiring some additional legal rulings in the future.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: fredbox: Imagine being 80 and being served with child support papers about your newborn

Yeah, that may end up requiring some additional legal rulings in the future.


Oh, and apparently actor James Doohan fathered a child at age 77.  He forgot to raise the deflector shield before firing the ol' photon torpedo.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
getting a kick out of this as i cleaned out the fridge this morning...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Albert911emt: steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]

Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?

I remember that article, she's not willing to go to the tap directly, as it were.


She's a vegan. She won't eat meat.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: TWX: Albert911emt: steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]

Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?

I remember that article, she's not willing to go to the tap directly, as it were.

She's a vegan. She won't eat meat.


But she sure likes the bone.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: cyberspacedout: TWX: Albert911emt: steklo: [Fark user image 661x604]

Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?

I remember that article, she's not willing to go to the tap directly, as it were.

She's a vegan. She won't eat meat.

But she sure likes the bone.


RUFF!
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Broaden the window a bit more, and we're getting somewhere!

/don't worry, dude, we'll make sure to get to Sun Tzu this time. Not making that mistake again...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Imagine being a grandparent...then your great aunt or uncle is born.

The possibilities are weird.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eh no worries honestly, if the sperm goes bad it won't get the job done which will cause no harm beyond the sperm being unable to do it's job.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Floki: Why does she need to drink a smoothie?


Some people like smoothies. I don't. Not a fan of yogurt.

Albert911emt: Does she get it right from the dispensing machine, or does have to go through a third party vendor?


I think according to the article, she has a male friend who gets it directly from himself and puts it in a cup or something.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fredbox: Imagine being 80 and being served with child support papers about your newborn


I see this has been covered.   Pulling the ripcord......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: fredbox: Imagine being 80 and being served with child support papers about your newborn

Yeah, that may end up requiring some additional legal rulings in the future.


Here?  Oh you sweet summer child....
 
Floki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Imagine being a grandparent...then your great aunt or uncle is born.

The possibilities are weird.


And then you have to worry that your future great grandchild might unknowingly start dating your great aunt or uncle!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Floki: beezeltown: Imagine being a grandparent...then your great aunt or uncle is born.

The possibilities are weird.

And then you have to worry that your future great grandchild might unknowingly start dating your great aunt or uncle!


There are a few places where this is already a concern, to be fair...
 
whitroth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the dinosaur sperm (and egg)....
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Now she can save it much longer.[Fark user image image 233x216]


Pfft.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Wessoman: Now she can save it much longer.[Fark user image image 233x216]

Pfft.
[pics.me.me image 300x236]


Wait. she has the photo of the man they belonged to as well?

It's like that monty python sketch where the woman invites the mail man in and she takes him into a room and there's a dozen other mail man in there just sitting and waiting....
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Begs the question: just where does one find this legal window and how does it use frozen sperm?
 
