(USA Today)   No more shakin' goin' on   (usatoday.com)
Two16
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let me be the first to say, 'Jerry Lee Lewis was still alive?'
 
good_2_go
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was still alive???!!!
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welp, time to remove him from my deadpool candidate list.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not surprising that he would outlive Sammy Petrillo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All he wanted to do was go out of this world the same way he came into it, in a 13 year old girl's bed.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And all of his 11 year-old relatives breathed a collective sigh of relief.
 
Nogale
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shocked to discover he was still alive.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's in hell, surrounded by great balls of fire.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Will he be cremated?  Yes, great balls of fire.
 
strutin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IDK, pretty lame headline, there must've been >50 others.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

good_2_go: He was still alive???!!!


This.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis is the Schrödinger's cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude was a badass.

Except the part where he married his 13 year old cousin. And then abused her. Oh, and when he threatened to shoot Elvis. And the IRS fraud. And maybe killed his 5th wife.

Wait, he was a real scumbag.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rip Jerry and his kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was kind of the article to mention his wife's drug overdose instead of saying "he murdered her."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Michael J. Fox?

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bye groomer.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have to have huge balls to die 3 days after ressurection
 
Pick13
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
13 cousin farker is dead

Good
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't forget his cousin Jimmy Swaggart. Pretty obvious those two shared more than a love of the stage:

Hellfudge
Youtube IER-XVMBXjI
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goodness gracious.

/ thought he died a long time ago.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As usual, TMZ was right.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12619196/Goodness-gracious-TMZ-misreported-that-Jerry-Lee-Lewis-great-balls-of-fire-had-been-snuffed-out#new

I'm not a fan of paparazzi type news but at least TMZ is almost always accurate.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Two16: [i.imgflip.com image 850x559]


Exactly. He's going directly to the Bad Place.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark him.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in this thread? [he seemed to ask]
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am now unsure if Chuck Berry is still alive
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rest In Peace.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wrong
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis - Mean Woman Blues (live @ The Star Club '64) [HD]
Youtube x2d5dSxBVtg


Best live album ever recorded
 
mjbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Saw the headline.  Thought Eddie Money died years ago.  I guess today is the day the clown cried.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

monkeypapa: Best live album ever recorded


Nope.

The Who, Live at Leeds.

Fight me.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PirateKing: Let me be the first to say, 'Jerry Lee Lewis was still alive?'


Looks like you succeeded.
 
