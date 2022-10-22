 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Pletal? Mastic? New conductive material discovered   (news.yahoo.com)
    Cool, Chemistry, Chemical substance, Materials science, Electronics, entirely new material, Electrical conductor, Electricity, Solid  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. But does it deteriorate naturally unlike plastic? Or are we creating another environmental disaster?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to say one word to you. Just one word. Mastics.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whenever a reporter claims scientists can't explain something it usually turns out that it was theorized in the 19th century, proven in the early 20th century, and taught to undergraduates for decades.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The material can withstand being bent around, squashed and formed into a variety of different formations, researchers say. Its creators liken it to "conductive Play-Doh", in that it can be shaped in various ways and will still continue to allow electricity to flow through it.

*engineering boner intensifies*
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Transparisteel?  Transparent aluminum?  Your scifi story wants answers.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"John - 19 hours ago

In certain ways it kind of sounds like that material Jesse Marcel said he picked up off the ground at the Roswell crash site.."


Was that before or after they found the alien bodies?
 
6M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great, something else to kill us.  Probably a postage stamp size piece dropped in the water supply will kill a couple million people.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How long until people are shoving it up their butts and claiming it kills covid?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody find out where Scotty is right now...

Finding your Financial Clarity
Youtube AemHrOhKsWA
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: The material can withstand being bent around, squashed and formed into a variety of different formations, researchers say. Its creators liken it to "conductive Play-Doh", in that it can be shaped in various ways and will still continue to allow electricity to flow through it.

*engineering boner intensifies*


Sounds like ordinary copper wire to me. I know "you can't explain it", but someone needs to explain what application this has over wire harnesses or ribbon cables.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's a non-Yahoo article:

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221026114443.htm
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wake me up when they develop Fine Corinthian Pletal.

Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Cool. But does it deteriorate naturally unlike plastic? Or are we creating another environmental disaster?


If it is conductive then it has some free electrons running around, which means it is probably also reactive and will therefore oxidize/deteriorate over time, is my best guess. We'll have to see, though, since this is a pretty novel material.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Transparent aluminum?


Transparent aluminum has existed for some time.  One of the screenwriters of Star Trek IV knew someone working on the development of the material in the 80s and put it in the script as a bit of an easter egg.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Somebody find out where Scotty is right now...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AemHrOhKsWA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That's the wrong f**king video, I meant to post this.  Can somebody please delete my previous comment?

Transparent Aluminium
Youtube 90eg_erObDo
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wh40k fans already knew about plasteel.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I knew that metallic glasses were a thing -- metals with disordered, non-crystalline structures. But making one that is highly malleable at low temperature like plastic is pretty amazing.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: guestguy: The material can withstand being bent around, squashed and formed into a variety of different formations, researchers say. Its creators liken it to "conductive Play-Doh", in that it can be shaped in various ways and will still continue to allow electricity to flow through it.

*engineering boner intensifies*

Sounds like ordinary copper wire to me. I know "you can't explain it", but someone needs to explain what application this has over wire harnesses or ribbon cables.


Metal is a great material and is conductive but is very expensive to fabricate. You have to weld or fasten sides/edges/etc... Castings for metal are very expensive and will still produce an relatively expensive part.

Plastic is great material becuase you get a sturdy material that can be fabricated into any shape cheaply without welding or fasteners. Casts for plastic are expensive but the produced parts are cheap.

Being able to use a material that is formed like plastic but conducts electricity like metal can lead to some sturdy electrical conductors produced at a cheap price. I could see it used at large scales for pre-formed power transfer.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Wh40k fans already knew about plasteel.


ARGGGHHHHH someone mentioned Plasteel.  How can you tell a sci fi series sucks? It's got plasteel.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: How long until people are shoving it up their butts and claiming it kills covid?


How do you think it was discovered.   Someone crammed a bunch of stuff up there and this is what came out
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "John - 19 hours ago

In certain ways it kind of sounds like that material Jesse Marcel said he picked up off the ground at the Roswell crash site.."


Was that before or after they found the alien bodies?


After, they needed to track down the suvivors to take it....

/s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Cool. But does it deteriorate naturally unlike plastic? Or are we creating another environmental disaster?


Our luck both
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With the comparison to Play-Doh, I wonder how brittle the material is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: The material can withstand being bent around, squashed and formed into a variety of different formations, researchers say. Its creators liken it to "conductive Play-Doh", in that it can be shaped in various ways and will still continue to allow electricity to flow through it.

*engineering boner intensifies*


So it's soft metal. Not all that novel
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Whenever a reporter claims scientists can't explain something it usually turns out that it was theorized in the 19th century, proven in the early 20th century, and taught to undergraduates for decades.


THIS
No chemist or physicist thought the atoms needed to be lined up. I suppose some biologists or sociologists might have. It just needs loosely held outer electrons.  That happens on the right side of the periodic table and we call that section "metal".
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Russ1642: Whenever a reporter claims scientists can't explain something it usually turns out that it was theorized in the 19th century, proven in the early 20th century, and taught to undergraduates for decades.

THIS
No chemist or physicist thought the atoms needed to be lined up. I suppose some biologists or sociologists might have. It just needs loosely held outer electrons.  That happens on the right side of the periodic table and we call that section "metal".


So, instead of Play Doh, more like Silly Putty?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [venturebeat.com image 350x269]
I want to say one word to you. Just one word. Mastics.


No thanks. I don't want to sell anything, buy anything, or process anything as a career. I don't want to sell anything bought or processed, or buy anything sold or processed, or process anything sold, bought, or processed, or repair anything sold, bought, or processed.
 
