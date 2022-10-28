 Skip to content
(WTVY Dothan)   Operation Hans Gruber nets 25 arrests and thousands of grams of cocaine. Yippee ki yay motherfarkers   (wtvy.com) divider line
557 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 6:12 PM (1 hour ago)



disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops using grams instead of kilos because more bigger numbers equals more better stats I guess
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What good are mathematicians if they haven't invented a quantity for thousands of grams? Just spitballing here, we could call 1000 grams "bigrams" or "lottagrams", like "police  captured 3.2 lottagrams of cocaine". This is why freedom units are superior.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"these are people who are profiteering off the suffering of others," said Adkinson."

And if we find those suffers we'll lock them up and profit off them too.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have missed 60 minutes because that doesn't look like Hans Gruber.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 people were needed to smuggle thousands of grams? That's a hell of an exposure profile.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hans Gruber? Hope they don't have to drop the case.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much is that in pennyweights?   Also, if 3 kilos of drugs is the most ever captured in your little burg, you are living in farkin' Mayberry.
 
Floki
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most drug deaths in Walton County are due to opioids and their synthetic cousins, like fentanyl.

Instead, the cops snagged a few street dealers and some cocaine.

What a farking joke.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In that movie, it didn't pay to be the cokehead.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"What I have a fundamental problem with is the fact that these people are literally making their living off the death of other people," said Adkinson.

That'd be Walton County, Florida, correct? That guy must hate DeSantis.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My car is worth millions of pennies!  Millions!
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I heard that the cops seized BILLIONS of micrograms!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I farking love vector quantities!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Cop grasping at math like...
 
balko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hammettman: I must have missed 60 minutes because that doesn't look like Hans Gruber.


Maybe you should read Time Magazine
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
did he hide it in his little tank?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"more than two thousand grams of marijuana"

I feel safer already.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shinji3i: What good are mathematicians if they haven't invented a quantity for thousands of grams? Just spitballing here, we could call 1000 grams "bigrams" or "lottagrams", like "police  captured 3.2 lottagrams of cocaine". This is why freedom units are superior.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grave_(unit)

The Kilogram was supposed to be called the Grave, but the Frenchman who had worked on this was an aristocrat who got his head lopped off during the French Revolution if memory serves, and using the name that he had come up with was unacceptable.  So they changed both the name and the base-unit.
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "more than two thousand grams of marijuana"

I feel safer already.


That ~5lb of marijuana would've hurt really badly if it had fallen off of the top of a building and hit someone in the head.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm amused that was the name
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nakatomi about it.

/ that could be read / said a couple different ways which makes it even more fun
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see the units has already been covered.
"2 thousands grams of marijuana". What a joke.
 
