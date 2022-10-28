 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Dead woman's coffin falls from helicopter into field as it's flown home to her Irish island. Good thing is she died in 1967 so she probably didn't notice the fall   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...
They literally had the coffin in a sling below the chopper?

Honestly, falling into a field was one of the less grotesque ways that could go wrong...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it's getting dusty in here...."
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why sling load it in the first place? Is there not enough room for someone lying flat to be placed on the floor in the back? How do medical choppers transport people, is everyone sling loaded and I have just never noticed before?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is why people should be cremated.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🎶 it's raining (dead wo)men.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I swear to God I thought boffins could fly.

Wait, what?
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tannax: Why sling load it in the first place? Is there not enough room for someone lying flat to be placed on the floor in the back? How do medical choppers transport people, is everyone sling loaded and I have just never noticed before?


Good luck transporting a 55-year corpse intact without some kind of rigid container.
 
goodncold
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: Tannax: Why sling load it in the first place? Is there not enough room for someone lying flat to be placed on the floor in the back? How do medical choppers transport people, is everyone sling loaded and I have just never noticed before?

Good luck transporting a 55-year corpse intact without some kind of rigid container.


Duct tape should do it.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The season finale of Coffin Flops was awesome!
 
squidloe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Better than a live women's coffin. Eh subby?
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Walking Dead wasn't bad enough. Now we have Falling Dead.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California just legalized composting yourself after you die--something that makes a lot of sense... why not have your corporeal husk do something useful after you die? This lady was inadverdently ahead of her time.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I saw this on CornCob TV.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have just used a trebuchet.
Was looking for Northern Exposure but this will always do.

Clarkson, Hammond and May Catapult a Citroën Back to France | The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois
Youtube NMpAE4L7n2Y
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: This is why people should be cremated.


That's not something a whole lot of Irish people do.   I don't know why.   They stack them deep in the cemeteries over there.   You might find three or four generations in the same grave.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: I saw this on CornCob TV.
[Fark user image image 832x446]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coffin Flop?

I Think You Should Leave - Spectrum and Funerals
Youtube 0Rn5QdO07d8
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This happened in 1967.
But has only recently been reported.
So, "old news is so exciting!"?
Or, "vintage"?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tannax: Why sling load it in the first place? Is there not enough room for someone lying flat to be placed on the floor in the back?


If only there was some robot-like resource we could use to ask questions and get answers.  Meh, that's futuristic crazy talk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
.
https://www.rte.ie/radio/doconone/1331243-miss-folans-last-wish/
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While I want to be buried in Ireland, I'll settle for being dropped into the sea within 12 nautical miles of the shore.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They can show it because the Irish don't have souls.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Irish I never clicked on this thread.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: This happened in 1967.
But has only recently been reported.
So, "old news is so exciting!"?
Or, "vintage"?


Read again, moron.
 
