(ESPN)   Tom Brady announces that he's a free agent   (espn.com) divider line
    Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan, Gisele Bndchen, Elle magazine  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already finalized?  Gisele, baby, call me.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing this final(?) season has been totally worth sacrificing his marriage though, eh Tom?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dumb motherf*cker.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TB trifecta in play
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those MAGA bimbos will be wedded and bedded with his next kiddo by the end of the season.

Book it, done.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anxiously awaiting CNN to update this by removing "and the Buccaneers".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a HARD FLEX if Tom Brady started dating Pete Davidson.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Perhaps Gisele became frustrated with Tom Brady's deflation in the bedroom.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How many first round draft picks does Giselle currently have left?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many first round draft picks does Giselle currently have left?


As many as she wants.
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: One of those MAGA bimbos will be wedded and bedded with his next kiddo by the end of the season.

Book it, done.


He saw how easy it was for Herschel Walker and figured he tame some strange.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cheating, deflation issues, or both?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone's going to overpay for him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If one of you Farkers manages to win the Giselle lottery, well, we don't need too many details.  But please confirm "red panties."  Was it her or some other bimbo?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We have more money than we can reasonably spend. Us, our children, and our grandchildren are set for life. Retire. For your family."

"durrrr fooball hurrrrrr sixth Super Bowl ring" *drool*

"I want a divorce"
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope Giselle signs with the Pats out of spite.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Playing this final(?) season has been totally worth sacrificing his marriage though, eh Tom?


I get the feeling that her grievances exceeded JUST one too many sportsball seasons.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Playing this final(?) season has been totally worth sacrificing his marriage though, eh Tom?


Getting away from his wife has been totally worth sacrificing his body one more year in the NFL?
 
The Brains
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Poor fella

Just drowning in all that top-shelf pu55y

Dumb as a brick I'm sure

But sculpted like Venus
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: If one of you Farkers manages to win the Giselle lottery, well, we don't need too many details.  But please confirm "red panties."  Was it her or some other bimbo?


"Bimbo"? Nice.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now is your chance Belichick!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame Ciara
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So we all know what we're fighting over.
We got NO chance.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't he have to go through waivers first?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: One of those MAGA bimbos will be wedded and bedded with his next kiddo by the end of the season.

Book it, done.


Here are my picks in order of likelihood:

1. Ivanka (there is no doubt in my mind that TFG is already prodding her to dump Jared so she can get with Brady)
2. Hope Hicks
3. MTG (for any farkers who might be trying to enjoy their lunch)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 384x630]
So we all know what we're fighting over.
We got NO chance.


With those elbows? Pfffftt
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media.doblu.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image 384x630]
So we all know what we're fighting over.
We got NO chance.


"Meh"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You do know there is a good chance he was tired of her crap as well.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Last I heard she had more money than he does - wonder if he'll be getting alimony
 
