(Komo)   Dumbass doesn't know how shopping store automatic doors work. Knocks self out when trying to steal $18K of Louis Vuitton bags (with video)   (komonews.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also found the opposite:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happened to both those bags?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: So what happened to both those bags?


one farking minute. 🤬

(funny'd)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better Call Saul
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I also found the opposite:

[i.imgur.com image 500x350]


Why do people have to put their hands on the glass. Use the handle or frame.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when bad guys get caught for stupid accidents like this.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingbubbler: So what happened to both those bags?


Except it literally was 2 bags he had in his hands!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dumbass subby doesn't know the difference between a door and a window.

he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was the dude standing md frame running interference?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone needs to go back to making cheap designer sh*t.

These goofy f*cks today charge almost as much as the real thing which defeats the purpose of knockoff.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cheap FAKE* designer stuff.

I remember I had a fake Gucci wallet that was like $20.  Can't find those anymore 🤷
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Dumbass subby doesn't know the difference between a door and a window.

he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.


I assumed that he thought he was running to the door which can be seen on the left. Maybe he just thought it was an open window, though, and didn't see the glass. Or thought he was in a movie and could just jump through a sheet of glass easily and with no harm.

/not subby
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000.

Thats an expensive display.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Cheap FAKE* designer stuff.

I remember I had a fake Gucci wallet that was like $20.  Can't find those anymore 🤷


The wife would go to the flea market in Washington Park and buy one of these knockoff.  Then, she'd say that she must have gotten the original by accident.   Sure, Luthy. Sure.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NobleHam: BunchaRubes: Dumbass subby doesn't know the difference between a door and a window.

he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.

I assumed that he thought he was running to the door which can be seen on the left. Maybe he just thought it was an open window, though, and didn't see the glass. Or thought he was in a movie and could just jump through a sheet of glass easily and with no harm.


Sliding doors should be capable of swinging open in the event of an emergency (power outage). I'm thinking that was his intention but this particular door had a lot more mass than he expected.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Was the dude standing md frame running interference?


Pretty sure those are mannequins.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did he try to kool-aid man the window or did he not see it and plow straight into it like an dumb bird?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chagrin: NobleHam: BunchaRubes: Dumbass subby doesn't know the difference between a door and a window.

he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.

I assumed that he thought he was running to the door which can be seen on the left. Maybe he just thought it was an open window, though, and didn't see the glass. Or thought he was in a movie and could just jump through a sheet of glass easily and with no harm.

Sliding doors should be capable of swinging open in the event of an emergency (power outage). I'm thinking that was his intention but this particular door had a lot more mass than he expected.


This particular door was a window.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the best unwittingly walking into glass something I've ever seen was when I was just a fresh faced 18 year old, and touring Imperial College in London with view to studying there (reader, I did).
In their fancy new building, the labs have glass/perspex (I don't know!) walls and doors, like in CSI.  it's ever so exciting.

anyway, crowd of apathetic 18 year olds, drifting slack-jawed about the science block.  and a grad student going into the lab was paying just a bit too much attention to us.  realised the see through glass door wasn't open just at the last second, turned his face towards it, so he walked into it, and ... I swear to god... his glasses bounced off and audibly clicked against the closed, glass, door.  omg we lolled.

best unwittingly walking into glass something I've ever known was me, walking straight into the brand new, spotlessly clean, glass front of All Saints on the day Westfield Shopping Centre opened.

holy shiat I smacked briskly into it.  entire All Saints staff crapped themselves- it was fking invisible!
just so happened to be a fancy champagne & seafood place right there, & my bf was a superstar in a crisis, and I had ice on my face within 30 seconds.

you could barely tell anything had happened on my face... of which there was a very clear print on the All Saints window.  and I mean very loooll
 
Chevello
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: zerkalo: Was the dude standing md frame running interference?

Pretty sure those are mannequins.


No, it's Becky
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love videos of dumbasses being dumbasses. Made me chuckle
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Someone needs to go back to making cheap designer sh*t.

These goofy f*cks today charge almost as much as the real thing which defeats the purpose of knockoff.


I saw a story years ago where sometimes they make the knockoffs in the same factories as the originals
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LewDux: [c.tenor.com image 640x476] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Summary
After Big Dog loses a can that he was chewing on, he follows it down the path that it rolls into, only to find the can trapped behind an automatic door. Little Dog suggests the door will not open because they lack shoes, so they go hunting for a pair."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$18K of Louis Vuitton? How hard is it to steal a coin purse?
 
