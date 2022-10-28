 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Not News: Another US high school closes amid widespread sickness. News: Most are confirmed COVID this time. FARK: School Board votes to go full pro-"choice" due to news of outbreak. Not that pro-choice. The plague rat one   (wmtw.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It came out of the blue completely. We didn't expect it."

A single meme can't do this justice so here's a starter pack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


School board members and administrators also chose to close the high school on Friday so janitors could complete a deep sanitization of the building, opting not to go to remote learning on short notice.

It's primarily airborne, you dense motherfarkers. If you insist on having in-person classes without any masks or testing, you could at least install some filtration.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we live now.  It will be interesting to see how much multiple short-term school shutdowns with no distance learning in place fark kids up vs. how much distance learning for a full year or two farked them up.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is our chilrens learning?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a HS in my area that has about 2000 students and half of them are out with covid or RSV and they might close it for a week or so.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We might be done with the pandemic, but the pandemic's not done with us.
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The science lab has caught fire! Help!"

"We only recommendusing a fire extinguisher. It's your choice. We prefer not to take any firm action on the subject."
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck those kids. If they really wanted protection they shoulda stayed in the womb
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? Your policy was already that masks are required and, when faced with an outbreak that would be mostly solved by better adherence to mask requirements, you RESCINDED that requirement?

You farkers are on your own. Don't go into my hospitals expecting health care; my security guards have orders to shoot you on sight.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, we sorta gave up on masking due to modern vaccines (esp. with the bivalent available to 5-11).  But you have to like..pick one.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*shrug*  This is what they vote for.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Seriously? Your policy was already that masks are required and, when faced with an outbreak that would be mostly solved by better adherence to mask requirements, you RESCINDED that requirement?

You farkers are on your own. Don't go into my hospitals expecting health care; my security guards have orders to shoot you on sight.


That's the part that killed me. "We have 25% of our students and faculty out with COVID, so we're just going to ease back on our protective policies."

Who elected these chucklefarks to the school board?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should I ask what the demographics of this school are?

/ I think I already know
 
deanis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least theyre just saying it now.

"We're paranoid pussies who don't like the gov."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!


Daddy Nurgle WILL obtain his cut.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [Fark user image image 425x437]


What I like is that many of the "it only kills old people!!1" crowd were, or were going to be shortly, old people.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The school board voted to change their existing outbreak protocol, moving to strongly recommend masks instead of requiring them.

Half measures are the best kind of measures.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is our chilrens learning?


Yeah - that irresponsible behavior in adults goes unpunished, and that they might as well emulate it.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Should I ask what the demographics of this school are?

/ I think I already know


It's Coastal Maine. I mean, blue as blue gets.

That said, I can see the opposite side of this. Kids will get sick, but most will be ok. So, let people make the choice. The big issue before was that our healthcare system would get overrun with COVID patients. That shouldn't happen now. And people HATE being told to wear masks.

So on one hand:
Kids aren't going to die
Vaccinations are widely available
Hospitals aren't going to get overrun

And on the other hand:
Assholes weren't going to listen on masks anyway
Assholes threaten people when confronted by masking mandates.

So I don't blame them for saying fark it, we're not going fight on this one. It's not perfect, but life in these United States rarely is.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you have kids, watch for MIS-C after they recover from covid.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gonna be a looooooot of mysterious strokes and heart attacks felling people younger than they should be in coming years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time to horde toilet paper, soap and canned goods again?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB

My wife and I tested positive early last week. We both have had 4 COVID shots (2 initial, 2 boosters). My last one was in April. My 17 year old son got sick later in the week, and we had him do a home test--three tests over 3 days were negative. Then he says "Half my class is out with the flu". Just as I was recovering from COVID, I started getting sick again. Really sick. Turns out, as I was recovering from COVID, I got the flu. I've coughed so violently, and so often, in the last 7 days that I've damaged muscles in my ribs and diaphragm.

Get your flu shot, people. Worst/earliest flu season in 13 years. It's a bad one this year.

/CSB
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: That said, I can see the opposite side of this. Kids will get sick, but most will be ok. So, let people make the choice.


Damn straight.  And if some of the kids who survive end up with long COVID, we can tell them it was their choice.  They can suck it up (if they have the lung capacity) and deal with it for the rest of their lives.

/NelsonHAHA.jpg
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
> janitors could complete a deep sanitization of the building

Just stay closed over the weekend. This is just health theater.

You know what would help? Requiring masks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everyone in my house is going to take a COVID test in 26 minutes.

/we're all vaccinated
//and nearly everyone has had a flu shot
///halloween might be a spooky quarantine
////just going to leave a bowl of candy out for trick or treat this year
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aimtastic: This is how we live now.  It will be interesting to see how much multiple short-term school shutdowns with no distance learning in place fark kids up vs. how much distance learning for a full year or two farked them up.


This country was already on the express train to stupidasfukistan. The lack of education for the kids these past couple years will just get us there faster.
 
mjbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Seriously? Your policy was already that masks are required and, when faced with an outbreak that would be mostly solved by better adherence to mask requirements, you RESCINDED that requirement?

You farkers are on your own. Don't go into my hospitals expecting health care; my security guards have orders to shoot you on sight.


You own a hospital?

Fireproof: [Fark user image 425x437]


Guy says he doesn't make the rules as he is making a rule.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tell them there is a gay book in the library or a book that teaches about the history of racism: they'd evacuate the school and close it for a month.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, we tried killing off the elderly to appease the DOW.  Why not children next?  The school shootings aren't doing the trick.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait until the greedy-ass pharma companies start charging the population for the jab. I read somewhere that it was ~USD$130 per shot? Hmm, well you'll need new shots for variant-15 subvariant-12 minorvariant-45 alpha2. Make sure that you get all previous 244 shots at USD$130 bucks each because the gov't. isn't subsidizing it anymore err they need to be cumulative. Good luck!
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Well, we tried killing off the elderly to appease the DOW.  Why not children next?  The school shootings aren't doing the trick.


Nah, we have Disney spewing fat acceptance propaganda to kill off the children.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm lucky I know someone on our COVID reporting team at work. Privately, they are encouraging people to work with their managers to WFH as long as needed for recovery (or at least testing negative).

Publicly, employees are required to test themselves of days 5-9 of covid symptoms, and MUST return to work on the tenth day specifically without testing. This is how the CDC defined it for them.
 
Mel0074
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: That said, I can see the opposite side of this. Kids will get sick, but most will be ok. So, let people make the choice. The big issue before was that our healthcare system would get overrun with COVID patients. That shouldn't happen now. And people HATE being told to wear masks.

So on one hand:
Kids aren't going to die
Vaccinations are widely available
Hospitals aren't going to get overrun

And on the other hand:
Assholes weren't going to listen on masks anyway
Assholes threaten people when confronted by masking mandates.

So I don't blame them for saying fark it, we're not going fight on this one. It's not perfect, but life in these United States rarely is.


The problem is, kids can die, especially those with weakened immune systems due to cancer or other conditions. It is making going to school for the most vulnerable kids (and sometimes transiently vulnerable, as they are in treatment) isolated from schools. We have the ADA, but this is a new level of shutting out kids from public spaces who can die from something as severe as COVID. Previously, vaccines protected these kids in schools and allowed them to live normal lives. This also goes for teachers themselves and those people in their families who are susceptible to Covid. Remember, kids aren't the only ones in schools.

Kids with perfectly normal immune systems have also died of Covid, though, so saying "ah, Fark it, no one gets hurt" is not completely true. And while many physicians are noting that the surge in RSV is due to an 'immunity gap' there are plenty of physicians and scientists who question if a disease that attacks the lungs and that most American kids have contracted at least once may be playing into their ability to respond to these childhood diseases that attack the lungs.

Point: Children's hospitals in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and newly in Maine ARE overrun with no beds left, kids being transported out of state, field hospitals being considered, and ED wait times astronomically high. This is with another childhood disease. Lifting in-place protections that can protect kids and keep even a few kids out of the hospital is vital - right now.

Frankly, we can't say with any certainty what repeated Covid will do to kids or adults. So far, it doesn't look great. Kids rates of Long Covid are similar to adults. For adults, the neurological, cardiac, and vascular issues even for mild cases are notable, if not potentially life-changing. Kids often don't have the choice to get the vaccines that can protect them if their parent(s) are against them.

Sure, there's a lot in the world that can be dangerous and everything has a risk. But we're still at the beginning of a novel outbreak of a disease. We can't say "And everyone will live happily ever after with no repercussions" because we just don't know. And children's hospitals in New England were suffering even before this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Xanlexian: Well, we tried killing off the elderly to appease the DOW.  Why not children next?  The school shootings aren't doing the trick.

Nah, we have Disney spewing fat acceptance propaganda to kill off the children.


I thought the conspiracy was that fat kids are easier for Coke Can Dan to catch?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey man let freedom ring. Bong rip.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Aezetyr: Xanlexian: Well, we tried killing off the elderly to appease the DOW.  Why not children next?  The school shootings aren't doing the trick.

Nah, we have Disney spewing fat acceptance propaganda to kill off the children.

I thought the conspiracy was that fat kids are easier for Coke Can Dan to catch?


Probably? I was referring to this
 
