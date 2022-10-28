 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan Covid hospitalizations reach 8 month high in counties that are still being labeled as low to medium risk   (mlive.com) divider line
71
    More: PSA, Michigan counties, Metro Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, COVID hospitalizations, Michigan county, Oakland County, Michigan, COVID risk, Washtenaw County, Michigan  
71 Comments
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


CDC:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
September:
Fark user imageView Full Size


October:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there was nothing that could have been done to prevent this.  Nothing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the DOW closed up almost 900 points.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I'm sure there was nothing that could have been done to prevent this.  Nothing.


Not a single mask mandate. Not online schooling. Not work from home.

Absolutely nothing.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 411x384][Fark user image image 400x324]

CDC:
[Fark user image image 850x476]


What is that second picture, caseload?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's raging through my town in CT.  We've got several staff down and we're all masked up with tests ready to go five days after exposure.  So far, the reports have been mild, as everyone is either up to date or missing the last booster with the new variants.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wearing a mask whenever I go indoors anywhere except my apartment and when I'm alone in my office.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what percentage of those hospitalized are unvaccinated?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Wave Of Anal Fury: I'm sure there was nothing that could have been done to prevent this.  Nothing.

Not a single mask mandate. Not online schooling. Not work from home.

Absolutely nothing.


I'm sure a higher vaccination rate wouldn't have helped either.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been gross watching the transition from "people need to take this seriously! The pandemic is one big I.Q. test! Everyone be safe!" to "I can't anymore, I'm just tired, I want things back to normal" in the last year.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an executive order creating mandatory lockdowns and full body PPE. All schools and workplaces must remain closed until we reach Covid Zero.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/is it tho?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention the CDC blatantly just selling out public health to protect capitalism in front of our very eyes and the Biden administration pulling a full "Mission Accomplished!"
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[States with the lowest COVID rates this week are Georgia, Nevada, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Florida.]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: So what percentage of those hospitalized are unvaccinated?


Knowing my fellow Michiganders, I would have to say likely a very high percentage. Probably followed by a bit of those who only got vaccinated enough to not get fired.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many of us. Don't care.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet, one of the biggest gripes against Whitmer by the Michigan GOP is how overbearing she was with pandemic lockdowns and protections while her husband took his boat out.....

I'm sure the mental midgets in the Michigan GOP are trying to find some way to blame this on her, also.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just got my 2nd booster yesterday.  I'm not in Michigan though, so I don't know if it counts.
 
Percise1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 But the pandemic is over!

At least that is what everyone WANTS to be true, so... you know...

3 shotter, lining up a fourth here. Still wear a mask* at work (shop environment), but been a little lax in stores for a few weeks (I'm sick of it too), but about to redouble efforts. Just saying I'm doing my part against the propagation.
Hang in there everyone, eventually it'll kill enough of the dumb ones... *shrug*

*KN95, not a handkerchief or some schitty "surgeons mask" worn on the forehead.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 411x384][Fark user image image 400x324]

CDC:
[Fark user image image 850x476]


And THAT is why I do not go inside in public without an N95 on that does not come off, period. I've made an exception about once every other month for the last entire year so far (nobody's perfect).

When the county folded up its detailed day by day reports this spring I realized that having decided to abandon any attempt whatsoever to not ohfarkyeahspreadit.jpg, the next logical step was to abandon tracking as well. My county is currently "reporting" 80 cases/100K/week to the CDC but that number is basically meaningless at this point. Test positivity is meaningful, but it's very very hard to extrapolate from that to actual # of cases without a bunch of additional data I don't have.
 
MoonFull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: September:[Fark user image 425x334]


For the sane people who are properly vaccinated, it IS basically over. It would BE over if the halfwits would grow up and behave like adults.
But then who woud be left to vote Republican?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: September:[Fark user image 425x334]

October:
[Fark user image 425x212]


No, no...stick to the script. The pandemic was a HOAX perpetrated by George Soros, and the vaccines cause the disease. Geez, you have one purpose, to spread disinformation, and you even suck at that.

You suck harder than Stormy Daniels in her prime.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: [States with the lowest COVID rates this week are Georgia, Nevada, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Florida.]

[Fark user image image 384x216]


Lowest _reported_ I might believe. After all, can't report what you don't even try to track.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msrbley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: Yet, one of the biggest gripes against Whitmer by the Michigan GOP is how overbearing she was with pandemic lockdowns and protections while her husband took his boat out.....

I'm sure the mental midgets in the Michigan GOP are trying to find some way to blame this on her, also.


We'll they're upset she didn't fix all the damn roads for all time so you can be sure they're blaming her for high COVID cases too.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Berlin - Take My Breath Away (Official Video - Top Gun)
Youtube Bx51eegLTY8
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: Yet, one of the biggest gripes against Whitmer by the Michigan GOP is how overbearing she was with pandemic lockdowns and protections while her husband took his boat out.....

I'm sure the mental midgets in the Michigan GOP are trying to find some way to blame this on her, also.


Don't forget she also took a trip to Florida while everyone was supposed to lock down.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MoonFull: misanthropicsob: September:[Fark user image 425x334]

For the sane people who are properly vaccinated, it IS basically over.


That's not true at all, and in fact, it is dangerous to say and believe such things.

Lots of people got vaccinated and still got COVID. Moreover, lots of people got vaccinated, still got COVID, and got long COVID and permanent complications (myself included). Some have died, despite doing everything right.

I cannot possibly overstate how dangerous, arrogant, and short-sighted it is to just... write COVID off entirely once vaccinated.
 
Percise1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

proteus_b: We need an executive order creating mandatory lockdowns and full body PPE. All schools and workplaces must remain closed until we reach Covid Zero.


Seems like you are a good candidate to prove your theory.
Get back to us on how it goes...
 
LL316
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As far as I know, I never had it (all the boosters + mask + rarely leave my house). But I've had some respiratory thing for 2 weeks now so obviously I'm terrified of long covid. Going to the Dr on Monday.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/state/michigan

In Michigan, 6,800,483 people or 68% of the state has received at least one dose.
Overall, 6,102,952 people or 61% of Michigan's population are considered fully vaccinated.
Additionally, 3,439,091 people or 34% of Michigan's population have recieved a booster dose.

Probably has something to do with that and the lack of testing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: MoonFull: misanthropicsob: September:[Fark user image 425x334]

For the sane people who are properly vaccinated, it IS basically over.

That's not true at all, and in fact, it is dangerous to say and believe such things.

Lots of people got vaccinated and still got COVID. Moreover, lots of people got vaccinated, still got COVID, and got long COVID and permanent complications (myself included). Some have died, despite doing everything right.

I cannot possibly overstate how dangerous, arrogant, and short-sighted it is to just... write COVID off entirely once vaccinated.


I'll respect others wishes. I'll follow any rules any business or public institution wants in lace.

But for me the whole thing was about getting the medicine developed.

I'm not going to live my life with a mask on. I'll get my shots and take my chances.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The scary thing how people now detect COVID is still around -- when they or their kid gets sick the ambulance ride is two hours long to find an empty hospital bed.   That bill itself must be staggering.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zappaisfrank: Yet, one of the biggest gripes against Whitmer by the Michigan GOP is how overbearing she was with pandemic lockdowns and protections while her husband took his boat out.....


My favorite was the wrong-wing meltdown over seeds/gardening equipment being deemed nonessential, as if they typically would have farmed 40,000 tons of soybeans in their backyard. That mean old Governor Whitmer....

Farking imbeciles.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had the covids. Honestly, after all the shots and boosters and worrying I'm little let down I didn't die. Sure. I went to the E. R., but no ventilator even. Pretty meh. I will say the diarrhea day of COVID was of a unique and individual character that I believe I could recognize it's particular vintage again.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I never go into a building not my home without a mask and have thus far been disease free for about two years. Never got Covid.

But then my daughter just popped in a couple hours ago for a visit. She neglected to tell me before our greeting hug that she has some sort of respiratory thing going on. So I guess I'm about to die.

It was a good run.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess I shouldn't have sold my Ivermectin stocks.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No longer worried about death. Genuinely concerned for generations of people that are going to get farked up because we can't be bothered to do anything to stop the virus from circulating.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Johnson: So what percentage of those hospitalized are unvaccinated?


Whatever the percentage is, as a Michigan resident I'm hoping that the ones who are intentionally unvaxxed all die. Anyone goddamn dumb enough to be purposely unvaxxed in October of 2022 is also likely to be goddamn dumb enough to vote Republican.

The only good Republican is the one we can all stand around and politely say insincere things like "He was so young" and "They really did a good job on his goatee."
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So a lot of unvaccinated MAGAts could end up being too sick from Covid to go vote? That's a shame.
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's over is my ability to care about whether stupid people get it or not.

If it wasn't for the filling up the hospitals and the taking other (innocent) people down with them thing, this would just be a giant shrug from me.
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For my wife and I, we found the best thing to do if you catch covid is to keep moderately active (if you can). It seemed to keep it from settling in our lungs , and helped work it out of our system with minor symptoms. But we were also vaxxed and masked, so our exposure was probably low. Your results may vary...
 
zgrizz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My comments last year predicted Dems would try to pull this crap again, just in time to 'modify' the election rules.

So desperate. So shameless. So transparent.

Remember In November - ABD. Anybody But Democrats.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Johnson: So what percentage of those hospitalized are unvaccinated?


The article doesn't say but I bet it's 100% Republican plague rats.
Amirite?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um, it's winter? People are inside a lot? This was gonna happen, masks or no masks. And it's gonna happen every year until a permanent vaccine is found or we're all dead.

/You should still wear a mask. I do.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zgrizz: My comments last year predicted Dems would try to pull this crap again, just in time to 'modify' the election rules.

So desperate. So shameless. So transparent.

Remember In November - ABD. Anybody But Democrats.


wat
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I never go into a building not my home without a mask and have thus far been disease free for about two years. Never got Covid.

But then my daughter just popped in a couple hours ago for a visit. She neglected to tell me before our greeting hug that she has some sort of respiratory thing going on. So I guess I'm about to die.

It was a good run.


Not necessarily. We are returning to a time when people get colds again.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
