"Welcome to Hell, Elon"

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a great analysis.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to mention Twitter is on the hook for about $1 Billion in interest payments, which is hilarious since Twitter isn't earning anything close to that in a year.

So what happens in January when you can't make that big interest payment? Welcome to the world of managing a company that's been saddled with debt as part of M&A. Mitt Romney sends his regards.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: This is a great analysis.


Right up to the point where the author went full both sides with the American government wants to kill the 1st amendment.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: This is a great analysis.


It's really interesting and my guess is that it is spot on.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: This is a great analysis.


From The Verge?  Yeah, sure Jan.

/Reads article
//Huh.  Yeah that was pretty good.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: This is a great analysis.


This.

\Very interesting and informative.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to a thread that just got started, he has already lost $200 millions in his first 24 hours of ownership, due to him firing the three executives.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is Elon headed for some serious strife?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may have farked himself up.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be worse.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would all make sense if we lived in a sensible timeline. In this one, abject failures aren't allowed to fail. It's not capitalism. It's not democracy. It's where we get bottomed-out garbage like Truth Social, Parler, Meta, and Trump himself shoved in our faces forever.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part of the article:

"You, Elon Musk, are addicted to Twitter. You're the asset. You just bought yourself for $44 billion dollars."
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He may have farked himself up.


Hubris has been the downfall of many throughout history.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I think he realized this a while back, which is why he tried to back out of the deal three times already. He got excited, he over-committed, and now he's on the hook for a company that will likely crater in value and may even be unsalable in the form it's going to take. And it's likely to poison his other businesses just for the association.

This is a great example of why you should beware of getting exactly what you want.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: And it's likely to poison his other businesses just for the association.


I ain't gonna be mad if he has to be forcibly parted from his other toys.  SpaceX seems to perform so much better than the other companies in which he has more direct involvement.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Jake Havechek: He may have farked himself up.

Hubris has been the downfall of many throughout history.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every website owner/admin who has allowed user-generated content knows this already. Elon's schooling begins today.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Oh, I think he realized this a while back, which is why he tried to back out of the deal three times already. He got excited, he over-committed, and now he's on the hook for a company that will likely crater in value and may even be unsalable in the form it's going to take. And it's likely to poison his other businesses just for the association.

This is a great example of why you should beware of getting exactly what you want.


And he's not gonna take the fall quietly.  His hell will be become America's hell.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any way for them to destroy each other? Because that would be awesome.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Every website owner/admin who has allowed user-generated content knows this already. Elon's schooling begins today.


We're the reason Drew drinks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wgbh.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/damn
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You farked up real good, kiddo.

Aww, I miss my dad telling me that.
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Pillow and Black Rifle Coffee will keep them afloat.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.


I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a decent take, but it can be summed up better in one graphic. Elon, now you are beholden to "Brand Safety". When you're cancelled, you only have capitalism to blame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The essential truth of every social network is that the product is content moderation, and everyone hates the people who decide how content moderation works. Content moderation is what Twitter makes - it is the thing that defines the user experience."

QFT.

/and a hearty shout out to the Fark modmins who make this one of the few tolerable ponds in the social media ocean.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.

I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.


You think you're getting alternative viewpoints, but what you really get are ethnic, racial, or sexual slurs thrown at you 24/7.

There is a reason things like Godwin's law exist, too many people increase the chances of everything just becoming a namecalling bash session
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That writer is REALLY pissed off.  Why?
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is a disaster clown car company that is successful despite itself

I feel like you could substitute in most of the popular/trendy tech companies into this sentence. I cannot really ever remember reading or hearing about some household-name silicon valley company (or also trendy startups) where people were like "yeah, just an all-around great place. Fun work environment, meaningful work, supportive management. This place runs like a well-oiled machine."  Instead it's variations on "well, we've got a game room and a nap room and free snacks, but I live in a van in the parking lot because I'm peer pressured into coding 12 hours a day trying to navigate the labyrinth of tasks laid out by our PM every time we do [branded management system thing]"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Brian - Family Guy
Youtube 8FS_wJCMmEU
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: make me some tea: Every website owner/admin who has allowed user-generated content knows this already. Elon's schooling begins today.

We're the reason Drew drinks.


I think he started drinking when there were only a few hundred users.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't read the article yet, but I was musing about this earlier, because you couldn't watch news this morning without hearing about Elon motherfarking Musk.

He's an attention whore. Everything he does is a way of saying, "Look at me!" In addition, he's an old dude who's becoming irrelevant and Twitter is the sports car he bought to feel young again.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Not to mention Twitter is on the hook for about $1 Billion in interest payments, which is hilarious since Twitter isn't earning anything close to that in a year.

So what happens in January when you can't make that big interest payment? Welcome to the world of managing a company that's been saddled with debt as part of M&A. Mitt Romney sends his regards.


They'll make a billion just by charging $5/month for an edit button.

Drew would made some coin also.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: Every website owner/admin who has allowed user-generated content knows this already. Elon's schooling begins today.

We're the reason Drew drinks.

I think he started drinking when there were only a few hundred users.


He created the userbase to pay for his drinking.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk really, really thinks Twitter will be improved by allowing all the assholes back on. That all the racists, stalkers, trolls, and misinfo posters somehow make for a better platform.

Elon Musk really, really thinks that governments around the world are going to sit back and allow his platform become a cesspit of unmoderated hatred and misinfo because freedumb!!!

Elon Musk really, really thinks that Google & Apple, who've banned social media platforms for lack of moderation will allow Twitter to be unmoderated.

Elon Musk really, really thinks people use Twitter to book cars or make payments, or whatever and they'll appreciate all the bloat, bugs and security issues that come with cramming all this shiat into the app.

I think he has a few surprises coming his way. Accompanied by epic amounts of whining as he digs his financial pit ever deeper.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.

I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.


I've just not seen that ideal last. "Alternative viewpoints" seem to turn into "the most extreme & outrageous viewpoints, actively disconnected from reality or honest discussion". There's nothing gained by exposure to that shiat. They're not listening, and they're only making statements intended to anger.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hinged: That writer is REALLY pissed off.  Why?


Because the writer understands that Twitters tech is ten years old and has zero value. He's pissed off because he knows Elon is going to crash Twitter, and this writer tipped his sympathies with the lie that the Federal Government engages in censorship.

If I was genuinely a tech bro wanting to bring "free speech" (aka Right wing talking points, unrestricted racism, and homo/transphobia) to the Twitter space, how Elon has gone about it so far is *beyond stupid*.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.


What is the cryptocoin business advertizing market going these days?  I mean, in US currency paid in advance?  Sure, there's always pre-crypto gold.  Maybe Mypillow.  All sorts of people wanting their grifts bumped up.  And of course all the usual bottom feeders on righwing news outlets (maybe they can get floorhumping guy out of retirement).

Because that's all twitter will be, even less than it was.

/doesn't have a twitter account
//so no idea of what the advertising is (haven't seen any when I used to follow a few relatively sane people)
///even less interested in one now
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys crack me up. he just bought a placeholder with name recognition. Soon, the visionary genius behind the hyperloop and the propane weed burner in the shape of a gun will take all that acquired tech and turn it into a "super app" from where you can control your entire life.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell is other people. The special hell is other people online.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: SVC_conservative: make me some tea: Every website owner/admin who has allowed user-generated content knows this already. Elon's schooling begins today.

We're the reason Drew drinks.

I think he started drinking when there were only a few hundred users.

He created the userbase to pay for his drinking.


It's an ouroborus of drinking...  a ouroborbonus if you will.

/Ouroburpus?
//Ourobeerus?
///Three
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.

I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.


Sure. Like "The Jews are gonna eat your babies" and "T.rex is a Jew and his home address is ______________________"

Doesn't need to be true. Just free. Right?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: Hinged: That writer is REALLY pissed off.  Why?


Because the writer understands that Twitters tech is ten years old and has zero value. He's pissed off because he knows Elon is going to crash Twitter, and this writer tipped his sympathies with the lie that the Federal Government engages in censorship.

If I was genuinely a tech bro wanting to bring "free speech" (aka Right wing talking points, unrestricted racism, and homo/transphobia) to the Twitter space, how Elon has gone about it so far is *beyond stupid*.



Ooooooo...kay.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What Elon bought, possibly, is a database of human experiences that he can use to help automate his Tesla cars. Twitter, on its face, is a dumpster fire of a company. Behind the scenes its a gold mine of social science data.
 
T.rex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: T.rex: Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.

I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.

OccamsWhiskers: T.rex: Pocket Ninja: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shiatty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies.

No, most people do not. But the loudest ones do.

I don't think i'm particularly loud, but i don't mind a damn message board being unmoderated.    The whole point is to get alternate viewpoints.

I've just not seen that ideal last. "Alternative viewpoints" seem to turn into "the most extreme & outrageous viewpoints, actively disconnected from reality or honest discussion". There's nothing gained by exposure to that shiat. They're not listening, and they're only making statements intended to anger.


I get that complaint, but the only 'solution' is that you have another human deciding what constitutes 'extreme and outrageous', and that person will bound to have own biases, themselves.   

And heck... a post might be being sarcastic or playing devil's advocate, and will be misjudged.

I think you have to take the good with the bad.   Prohibit messages that are personal attacks against other users, hate speech, and bots, but keep everything else.

I've just not seen that ideal last. "Alternative viewpoints" seem to turn into "the most extreme & outrageous viewpoints, actively disconnected from reality or honest discussion". There's nothing gained by exposure to that shiat. They're not listening, and they're only making statements intended to anger.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An ego trap catches the egoist, I call dibs to the Broadway Musical based on the dealio.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elon decided to fark twitter.
This is twitter.

api.theindexproject.orgView Full Size
 
