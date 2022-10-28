 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   10 years ago Saturday, Superstorm Sandy hit NJ; here are some "Then" vs "Now" photo comparisons   (nj.com) divider line
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ready for the next storm.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My kids were three and four, we told them it was an adventure.

Fortunately no damage except for trees.  No power for a week, heating the house via the fireplace, chopping wood, cooking everything on a gas grill, sleeping downstairs on air mattresses next to the fireplace, yeah it was an adventure.

Fortunately it was cold enough outside to keep the beer cold without ice.

Wife and I watched the local news show about it last night. We hadn't really seen many of the pictures before.  Now we have a generator.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was living on Long Island at the time. We were without power for two weeks.

I learned to make coffee on a gas grill in the backyard.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was a category 1 hurricane. Why does the media call it "superstorm"?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hughesrep: My kids were three and four, we told them it was an adventure.

Fortunately no damage except for trees.  No power for a week, heating the house via the fireplace, chopping wood, cooking everything on a gas grill, sleeping downstairs on air mattresses next to the fireplace, yeah it was an adventure.

Fortunately it was cold enough outside to keep the beer cold without ice.

Wife and I watched the local news show about it last night. We hadn't really seen many of the pictures before.  Now we have a generator.


I was one of the very lucky few who were actually able to buy a generator right when the storm was arriving. My brother in law somehow got a tip that the local Lowe's had just received a shipment. It was weird: there was a line for them, and they handed slips of paper to those of us who were early enough to buy one, sending everyone else home.

Also, I just realized my generator is ten years old. Better test that thing out and give it a tune-up as needed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

max_pooper: Why does the media call it "superstorm"?


so that they can claim the name, have some composers write a new score so when the "SUPERSTORM" is posted up on the screen the music plays and lots of people get paid for making that happen.

Show Business....who knew?
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I was living on Long Island at the time. We were without power for two weeks.

I learned to make coffee on a gas grill in the backyard.


That's just brutal man. Are you scarred for life?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HempHead: That's just brutal man. Are you scarred for life?


Oh hell no. I like my coffee strong, and I was able to use a french press and my Italian Espresso maker on the grill. All is good.
 
