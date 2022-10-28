 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   "What it shows is um, everybody will get frustrated." A statement from Sgt. Understatement of the Phoenix Police after yesterday's road rage incident that involved one man with multiple stab wounds and an 8 year-old shot through a car window   (azfamily.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That Arizona sun fries people's brains and makes them crazy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This also happens a lot in the Atlanta, GA area.
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jeep drivers. They're like CR-V drivers, but with an impossibly inflated ego and undeserved sense of self worth
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There was no pic of the Jeep in the article, but you can assume it was a 4-door Jeep Wrangler douchemobile.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To be entirely fair, I according to the article, the shooting was AFTER the shooter got stabbed by the first driver. And that was after the 28-year-old stabber and the 48-year-old shooter got out of their cars at an intersection.

If it were me, and I had three kids in the back seat of my car, I might not get out of the car over a road rage incident unless there had been a collision. But, that's just me.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It takes a large caliber gun to shoot a normal sized 8 year old through A window. Even a dwarf 8 year old is a foot across and 50 lbs. Thats more like what you use artillery for.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That Jeep Girl did not sound cute at all.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thank goodness anybody who wants to do shiat like this can easily get a gun.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Both drivers ended up stopping at the intersection, and both men got out and began fighting in the intersection.

As one does.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I drive a Tesla
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See if the girl had her own gun this probably would've resulted in more people dying. More guns and easier access that's the ticket.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: you can assume it was a 4-door Jeep Wrangler douchemobile


When I first saw those on the road, I thought to myself, "What Jeep Engineer came up with a 4-door Jeep?, I bet he got a raise for inventing it"

I don't like them,

Jeeps shouldn't have any doors or roofs...

historygarage.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: To be entirely fair, I according to the article, the shooting was AFTER the shooter got stabbed by the first driver. And that was after the 28-year-old stabber and the 48-year-old shooter got out of their cars at an intersection.

If it were me, and I had three kids in the back seat of my car, I might not get out of the car over a road rage incident unless there had been a collision. But, that's just me.

Many times a story like this doesnt have a good guy in it. Just bad guys
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would really like to see the data on makes and models and years of vehicles involved. Like 50 years of data.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Thank goodness anybody who wants to do shiat like this can easily get a gun.


Who even wants to do shiat like this? Also what  about the stabby guy. Did he want to do this and are knives too danged easy to get?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saw an odd case just the other day.   Cars at a red light.  The light turns green and the second car in line in the right lane immediately hit her horn.   The guy in front was driving a stick and it was a slight incline so he just drifted back right into her bumper, then slowly moved through the light and went on his way.   I was in the left lane and just looked at the gal in the second car and she looked, for lack of a better word, mortified, and slowly pulled out and drove on her way.   She looked like someone who just learned a valuable lesson in manners, in fact.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: misanthropicsob: To be entirely fair, I according to the article, the shooting was AFTER the shooter got stabbed by the first driver. And that was after the 28-year-old stabber and the 48-year-old shooter got out of their cars at an intersection.

If it were me, and I had three kids in the back seat of my car, I might not get out of the car over a road rage incident unless there had been a collision. But, that's just me.
Many times a story like this doesnt have a good guy in it. Just bad guys


The only innocent is the girl who got shot.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I would really like to see the data on makes and models and years of vehicles involved. Like 50 years of data.


I bet that Ferarris and Yugos are in fewer gun battles than Priusses.
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: REO-Weedwagon: you can assume it was a 4-door Jeep Wrangler douchemobile

When I first saw those on the road, I thought to myself, "What Jeep Engineer came up with a 4-door Jeep?, I bet he got a raise for inventing it"

I don't like them,

Jeeps shouldn't have any doors or roofs...

[historygarage.com image 850x567]


They get even more mad when you point out that they're driving an overpriced and even less reliable Fiat...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: vudukungfu: I would really like to see the data on makes and models and years of vehicles involved. Like 50 years of data.

I bet that Ferarris and Yugos are in fewer gun battles than Priusses.


Ferraris b/c they don't want to get bullet holes in their beautiful cars. Yugos b/c they're scared to death it might explode.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: mikaloyd: misanthropicsob: To be entirely fair, I according to the article, the shooting was AFTER the shooter got stabbed by the first driver. And that was after the 28-year-old stabber and the 48-year-old shooter got out of their cars at an intersection.

If it were me, and I had three kids in the back seat of my car, I might not get out of the car over a road rage incident unless there had been a collision. But, that's just me.
Many times a story like this doesnt have a good guy in it. Just bad guys

The only innocent is the girl who got shot.


What about her two sisters that she bled all over in the back seat? I bet they were up to no good  considering the way they were raised by Stabby Mc Stabberson.
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let those who have never shot a child because they got frustrated throw the first stone.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know it's completely confirmation bias at this point, it's the most pissy and rabid drivers I tend to encounter anywhere out on the road always either seem to be in Jeeps or oversized and underloaded Ram pickups.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: misanthropicsob: mikaloyd: misanthropicsob: To be entirely fair, I according to the article, the shooting was AFTER the shooter got stabbed by the first driver. And that was after the 28-year-old stabber and the 48-year-old shooter got out of their cars at an intersection.

If it were me, and I had three kids in the back seat of my car, I might not get out of the car over a road rage incident unless there had been a collision. But, that's just me.
Many times a story like this doesnt have a good guy in it. Just bad guys

The only innocent is the girl who got shot.

What about her two sisters that she bled all over in the back seat? I bet they were up to no good  considering the way they were raised by Stabby Mc Stabberson.


Tell me you never had sisters without saying you never had sisters.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I know it's completely confirmation bias at this point, it's the most pissy and rabid drivers I tend to encounter anywhere out on the road always either seem to be in Jeeps or oversized and underloaded Ram pickups.


You giving BMW drivers a pass, or are you a BMW driver?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watched this pair of dickholes going down I-5 the other day.

Newer Challenger vs a ratty old STI. The STI was the aggressor and the bigger dickhole.

This is from my dash cam just after the STI forced his way into the lane and the Challenger fought but ended up falling back.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Assholes everywhere.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get the general sentiment that this is a 2 asshat situation. But really what are you supposed to do if you're sitting at an intersection and some jackhole leave his vehicle and approaches your window.

If you stay in your car you cede tactical advantage and the guy at your window gets to do whatever he wants. If he's just yelling, fine yell away. But if he chose violence and you didn't move to defend, you chose to be the victim of violence.

I'm not a violent person, but I'll be damned if I let some lunatic decide whether or not I get out in the ground.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: When I first saw those on the road, I thought to myself, "What Jeep Engineer came up with a 4-door Jeep?, I bet he got a raise for inventing it"


Probably the same engineer who designed the Jeep Truck and its 3-foot bed.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All that politeness flying around, you can just feel love, can't you?

\and the stabbiness just makes it even more emotionally fulfilling
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you're driving in North Phoenix and see a big black Jeep with HAVOC decals and gas cans strapped all over the outside you should know that they're going to want to fight you at the next traffic stop. It's a given.
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rod rage in a jeep with a handgun? Pffft, amateur...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a section of north Phoenix that's affectionately referred to as "the square", it's a square-mile north of Greenway, west of 32nd Street, with weird zoning.  It's essentially a slum in an otherwise normal part of town.  As a slum, it has a disproportionate crime rate and higher poverty.  This shooting is basically on the southern border of that neighborhood.  It would be no surprise if the people involved in this shooting live there.

/back in high school had a girlfriend that lived there
//her family was the aberration that had owned their plot for something like three generations, when it was empty desert
///last time through the area, the family house and land had been redeveloped into postage-stamp single family housing
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: REO-Weedwagon: you can assume it was a 4-door Jeep Wrangler douchemobile

When I first saw those on the road, I thought to myself, "What Jeep Engineer came up with a 4-door Jeep?, I bet he got a raise for inventing it"

I don't like them,

Jeeps shouldn't have any doors or roofs...

[historygarage.com image 850x567]


Got to agree.

I was raised in the city that made Wranglers for a very long time. Wrangler became code for insufferable douchecanoe.

They should be just cheap beaters. Why can't I even get a 2 door Wrangler, and why the FARK are they starting at thirty grand? https://www.jeep.com/bmo.wrangler.2023.html#/models/2023/wrangler
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: This also happens a lot in the Atlanta, GA area.


A lot?  Nope.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Probably the same engineer who designed the Jeep Truck and its 3-foot bed.


I heard years ago, some "brilliant" auto engineer was going to design the MINI Cooper Pick Up Truck.

Thank god, that didn't happen.

Yeah the Jeep Pick up. I don't know how I feel about that.  But see, I like the Wranglers and one shouldn't be messing with them like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: I was raised in the city that made Wranglers for a very long time.


CSB

When I was 5 we had some woods in front of my house. Deep in those woods was a beat up Willy's Jeep just sitting there rotting away.

As kids we played in that thing for hours, pretending to drive and just being kids. Since then, I have this thing for Jeep Wranglers.

Always wanted one.

However none of the women I was ever married to, allowed me to get one.

"They tip over"
"The ride like crap"
"No room for the kids"
"Too expensive"


When I see a two door Wrangler on the road, I get jealous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: A lot?  Nope.


ok frequently. I don't have the time to find all the news stories but there have been some happening down here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: I get the general sentiment that this is a 2 asshat situation. But really what are you supposed to do if you're sitting at an intersection and some jackhole leave his vehicle and approaches your window.

If you stay in your car you cede tactical advantage and the guy at your window gets to do whatever he wants. If he's just yelling, fine yell away. But if he chose violence and you didn't move to defend, you chose to be the victim of violence.

I'm not a violent person, but I'll be damned if I let some lunatic decide whether or not I get out in the ground.


Uh, seriously? You drive away. As soon as he gets out of his car and closes the door, you drive away.

You suck at "tactics."
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That Arizona sun fries people's brains and makes them crazy.


Whats everyone else excuse?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: BetterMetalSnake: I get the general sentiment that this is a 2 asshat situation. But really what are you supposed to do if you're sitting at an intersection and some jackhole leave his vehicle and approaches your window.

If you stay in your car you cede tactical advantage and the guy at your window gets to do whatever he wants. If he's just yelling, fine yell away. But if he chose violence and you didn't move to defend, you chose to be the victim of violence.

I'm not a violent person, but I'll be damned if I let some lunatic decide whether or not I get out in the ground.

Uh, seriously? You drive away. As soon as he gets out of his car and closes the door, you drive away.

You suck at "tactics."


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
