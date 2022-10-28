 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ZDNet)   Enjoy your Halloween sysadmins. We don't have the details yet, but we can safely say that come Nov. 1, everyone -- and I mean everyone -- will need to patch OpenSSL 3.x   (zdnet.com) divider line
7
    More: News  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 9:59 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
networkguy.deView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That phone!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnryan51: That phone!


That phone runs the Politics tab
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Pentium 3 running Windows 98 Second Edition laughs, LAUGHS, at your newfangled problems.  Now, git off ma silicon lawn!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnryan51: That phone!


THEN WHO WAS PHONE?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
anyone care to denerdify this for the rest of the class?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SVC_conservative: johnryan51: That phone!

That phone runs the Politics tab


Might explain a few things...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.