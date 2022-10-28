 Skip to content
    Facepalm, Education, High school, district level, Alabama Education Lab, Alabama students, Alabama schools, state education news, Hispanic students  
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Easy to 'recover' when the original bar was already so low.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
Must be all that homeschooling.

Teacher/Mother: "No more sex ed until we finish the math quiz!"
 
ProfessorTerguson
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oldie but a goodie.
 
Fart And Smunny
1 hour ago  
"The rankings only include the 29 states that had district-level standardized test data."
 
DarwiOdrade
1 hour ago  
...you vote R
 
Jelly Bean Raider
1 hour ago  
When your ONLY direction is upwards...
 
Mukster
1 hour ago  
Q: You have 9 cousins with between 7 and 14 teeth per person. How many Oxy do you need for a reunion? Show your work.
 
Fart And Smunny
1 hour ago  
In the details:

"In math, the state's rank jumped from dead-last 52nd to 40th while the average score on the test went up by less than a point, and
In reading, Alabama's rank rose from 49th to 39th, with the average score up by nearly 2 points."

So to be clear: This isn't them leading. This is them having gained the most relative to 28 other states, so they're finally not in dead-last.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Easy to 'recover' when the original bar was already so low.

Fart And Smunny: "The rankings only include the 29 states that had district-level standardized test data."

Jelly Bean Raider: When your ONLY direction is upwards...


https://www.cbs42.com/alabama-news/alabama-students-no-longer-last-in-math-national-report-shows/

This, exactly.
 
yuthinasia
1 hour ago  
Tell me an Alabaman did the stats without telling me am Alabaman did the stats
 
Gyrfalcon
1 hour ago  
The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved or lost the least amount of learning in math and reading.

So...If everyone else went from 99 to 80 (a net loss of 19) and Alabammy went from 75 to 60 (a net loss of 15)...Yay! We lost less learning than all them other states! Woo hoo!
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 284x177]
Oldie but a goodie.


I had a 'page a day' calendar with Bushisms. Every day, a new insane quote from that moron.
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
Among the top 10 school districts in the country for preserving learning of Black and HIspanic students.

I bet this is another population map made to sound exciting.

Among the top 10 school districts in the country for improving learning in math. Among the top 10 school districts in the country for improving learning in reading.

Gotta know what you started with before you get a gold star for "improving."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nope, still ranked among the lowest.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The state is among the top 10 of states that either improved or lost the least amount of learning in math and reading.

So...If everyone else went from 99 to 80 (a net loss of 19) and Alabammy went from 75 to 60 (a net loss of 15)...Yay! We lost less learning than all them other states! Woo hoo!



Alabama -- Where the state motto is, "At least we're not Mississippi!"
 
nemisonic
1 hour ago  
Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?
 
aungen
1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Among the top 10 school districts in the country for preserving learning of Black and HIspanic students.

I bet this is another population map made to sound exciting.

Among the top 10 school districts in the country for improving learning in math. Among the top 10 school districts in the country for improving learning in reading.

Gotta know what you started with before you get a gold star for "improving."
[Fark user image image 425x123]
Nope, still ranked among the lowest.


I've killed fewer of your friends and family than I did last year.  Give me credit, or I can go back to trying for the new record.
 
Albert911emt
1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?


.......but very likely not actually educated there in Huntsville, or anywhere in Alabama.
 
mehhhhhh
1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?


You DO realize that none of them are actually FROM Huntspatch, RIGHT? RIGHT?
/Alabama has the worst education of any state, from pre-K all the way through ALL of the Universities
//Tide football players can't even spell
///Useless state - maybe we could strip Alabama, Mississippi and Florida of their statehood for Puerto Rico being admitted.
 
Obscene_CNN
1 hour ago  
I guess when you allow kids back in school it has an effect. Remote learning was just a sham to keep paying teachers.
 
farkitallletitend
1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?

You DO realize that none of them are actually FROM Huntspatch, RIGHT? RIGHT?
/Alabama has the worst education of any state, from pre-K all the way through ALL of the Universities
//Tide football players can't even spell
///Useless state - maybe we could strip Alabama, Mississippi and Florida of their statehood for Puerto Rico being admitted.


You used spell check for MS didn't you. I'm too lazy to even bother.
 
James T. Kirk
1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: I guess when you allow kids back in school it has an effect. Remote learning was just a sham to keep paying teachers.


It doesn't show that at all. Hawaii schools were closed longer than just about anywhere else in the nation, and the kids scores went up. The difference was that when the schools closed they handed out laptops to everybody, and made sure all the kids had good internet access. If kids couldn't get access they let them back in school to work from there. My daughter stayed online the entire time. She completed algebra 1 and geometry, and is doing just fine now in algebra 2.
 
hammettman
1 hour ago  
"No longer last place" is probably the best thing to know, when you're in a group, and being chased by a bear.
 
cheap_thoughts
54 minutes ago  
I read that as METH. To much breaking Bad reruns....
 
Palined Parenthood
51 minutes ago  
"after pandemic"?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
50 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?


Yes but we'd have colonies on Mars by now if it wasn't for that decision. There's a constant low-level brain drain on the scientists from the rest of the state. If you listen closely on a still winter evening in rural Madison county you can hear a gentle whooshing sound as fragments of IQ are dispersed across the landscape like cottonwood pollen during a summer breeze.
 
Dear Jerk
49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
39 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: mehhhhhh: nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?

You DO realize that none of them are actually FROM Huntspatch, RIGHT? RIGHT?
/Alabama has the worst education of any state, from pre-K all the way through ALL of the Universities
//Tide football players can't even spell
///Useless state - maybe we could strip Alabama, Mississippi and Florida of their statehood for Puerto Rico being admitted.

You used spell check for MS didn't you. I'm too lazy to even bother.


I learned a fun fact from the NY Times brain teasers the other day. Only one state does not have the letter A, N, or O in its name. (That one.)

/fun for me, anyway
 
PunGent
31 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Subby: you DO realize that ALL of our NASA rocket scientists live in Huntsville, and not SF.... right?


Now tell us how many got their schooling in Alabama.
 
PunGent
29 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: I guess when you allow kids back in school it has an effect. Remote learning was just a sham to keep paying teachers.


So you can quit taking the horse pills and yank out the UV bulb now.
 
rzrwiresunrise
25 minutes ago  
When you start at dead last it's really f*cking easy to post double-digit gain rates
 
Fart And Smunny
24 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: I guess when you allow kids back in school it has an effect. Remote learning was just a sham to keep paying teachers living.


FTFY.
 
