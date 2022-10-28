 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked in their San Francisco home   (kron4.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By a bottle of wine?
 
DocNoyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm suppose Marco Rubio will tweet about that?
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I half expected it was pelosi showing him a relatable meme, and he felt attacked saying "It me!"
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I for one cannot wait for the outpouring of support on Fox News today.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is Elon Musk involved in this?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Mr. Pelosi's brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

What the hell does that have anything to do with the assault? Did Ron attack his brother?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skeptical of headline: Oh a dog bit him

Reads TFA: they should get a dog
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it turn out to be "reasonable political discourse"?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: By a bottle of wine?


Of course not.  Obviously, it was Hunter Biden's laptop.  I mean, is there anything it can't do?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: FTFA: Mr. Pelosi's brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

What the hell does that have anything to do with the assault? Did Ron attack his brother?


Just a little red meat for the right. Nothing to see here. Move along.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation."

So -- not an obvious home invasion for the purpose of robbery.

I'm sure no one will speculate further in the absence of any obvious motivation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma Chameleon: By a bottle of wine?

Nancy wasn't home...So, I'm leaning toward box of wine...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until a description of the suspect comes out...

I'm guessing white, middle-aged, wearing a MAGA hat?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now that they are directly attacking top politicians, the Democrats might finally at least say something?

PELOSI: Now is a good time to step up and directly call them "Nazis"!
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the motivation for the attack is under investigation"

OMGWTFBBQ
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Will it turn out to be "reasonable political discourse"?


Depends who's writing the story covering it.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare call them deplorable.

Or Nazis.

Or fascists.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: How long until a description of the suspect comes out...

I'm guessing white, middle-aged, wearing a MAGA hat?


Don't forget the goatee and ruddy complexion...
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely a homeless guy who then shiat on the floor.  They love shiatting all over the place
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he piss someone off with bogus insider trading tips?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It begins.

Wonder what the republigoon whiny asses that pissed and moaned about peaceful protests (with chalk!) outside their politicians homes will say about this?
I can just feel the love coming.... what's that nasty smell?
/get armed
//get loaded
///get ready
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nancy loves her hammer.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say "and so it begins" but Gabby Giffords might want a word with me.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone against insider trading?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: FTFA: Mr. Pelosi's brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

What the hell does that have anything to do with the assault? Did Ron attack his brother?


Yeah that had me scratching my head too...I mean there are long term family and business connections from the Browns to the Gettys but that has nothing to do with an elderly man getting assaulted in his own farking home.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting an exaggeration.. perhaps a bird got into the house.

Nope.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone was trying to get some good stock tips out of him.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Good. Now that they are directly attacking top politicians, the Democrats might finally at least say something arm themselves?

PELOSI: Now is a good time to step up and directly call them "Nazis"!


ftfy
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.


Ok Wayne.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: FTFA: Mr. Pelosi's brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

What the hell does that have anything to do with the assault? Did Ron attack his brother?


I was coming here to say the same.  The DUI mention isn't relevant either unless the attacker was his extremely frustrated AA sponsor.

Editor: I need 250 words on this asap
shiatty intern writer: Here you go!
Editor: Perfect!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the "defund the police" messaging.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

anuran: Will it turn out to be "reasonable political discourse"?


According to the MAGATs, it will simultaneously be reasonable political discourse, a false flag done by the Clintons because the was threatening to do something they didn't want, and never actually happened at all.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think a huge stack of insider trading fell on him.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: How long until a description of the suspect comes out...

I'm guessing white, middle-aged, wearing a MAGA hat?


And 12 seconds after that comes out somebody will say this is just like Jussie Smollet and call it fake. Ain't no deflection like Magat deflection cause Magat deflection don't quit...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.


Waaaaaay ahead of you on that.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cache: I would say "and so it begins" but Gabby Giffords might want a word with me.


11 days before the election? I'm gonna call "RWNJ saying it is a false flag in 3...2..."
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.

Glad I'm out.

Enjoy your quick slide into being a third world theocracy.

If you are male, republican, believe in invisible sky wizards, have no self respect , gullible you have it "made".

other folks, not so much.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: I was expecting an exaggeration.. perhaps a bird got into the house.

Nope.


Yeah, now I'm wondering if it was a person with mental health issues, robbery attempt, or a right-wing Republican terrorist.
 
fark account name
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it:

A:  Homeless person
B: Right wing nut job
C: Trans sex worker
D: Nancy
E: All of the above
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.

Waaaaaay ahead of you on that.


User name checks out.

\do you have a case of dynamite?
\\could you hold out here all night?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Did he piss someone off with bogus insider trading tips?


This is either very personal, IMO, or its political.

He's either f***ed somebody over hard -- or, perhaps more accurately, the wrong person hard -- or someone blames him bad advice or something. But I find that difficult to believe -- that at 82 years old, that he hasn't figured out how to do business in that rarefied air that he does, without getting violently assaulted in his home.

Which brings us back to possible terrorism by some amateur insurgent nut who didn't bother to do some research on Nancy Pelosi's schedule.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stochastic terrorism indirectly strikes again.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lil Bob & The Lollipops I Got Loaded
Youtube iNOlcNAmcz4
 
KCinPA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Good. Now that they are directly attacking top politicians, the Democrats might finally at least say something?

PELOSI: Now is a good time to step up and directly call them "Nazis"!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: How long until a description of the suspect comes out...

I'm guessing white, middle-aged, wearing a MAGA hat?


I'm betting on an interfaith conflict with someone he knows.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.

Waaaaaay ahead of you on that.


Name checks out.

Also: Me too.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As much as I hate some republican people in Congress or a former president. I don't wish harm on their family. That's farked up.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What the flapjacking hell does the DUI conviction have to do with the assault?

Yes, what he did was bad, and he's paying for it now, but that feels thrown in there very specifically to get a "both sides" perspective that doesn't exist.

/What the actual....
 
RasIanI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NewportBarGuy: Democrats. Arm yourselves now.

Do it.

Waaaaaay ahead of you on that.


Username definitely checks out.
 
