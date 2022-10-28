 Skip to content
(NPR)   Driving on the freeway is about to get more dangerous   (npr.org) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This is a $100,000 truck," Young says. "If you blow the engine because of negligence, you're going to be looking for a new job."


Internet says there are 20 pickups over $100K (some with options)

Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cue the panic about young people driving.

People, you've demanded car companies neuter the driving experience to one that barely requires consciousness by taking away manuals and adding more explosive air bags than a mid-size mining operation.

Relax, you bunch of Karens.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why? Seems like they are being well trained.

Some of the truck drivers on the road seem like they got 3 day's training and a certificate from some fly-by-night trucking school.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.
 
dkimball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why?  Because they're hiring more old guys who fall asleep after their uppers wear off?
Oh young people... a truck driver has to start off somewhere in life.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I really don't think truck drivers can get any worse.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought this was going to be "Texas approves use of mounted guns on pickup trucks because freedoms. And the Rat Patrol was a really cool show"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: "This is a $100,000 truck," Young says. "If you blow the engine because of negligence, you're going to be looking for a new job."


Internet says there are 20 pickups over $100K (some with options)

Yep, and the profit margin on those vehicles is through the roof. People keep buying them though.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let's see, who would I trust more:

A. A teenager that's gone through the training courses and obtained a CDL to drive a truck, and whose reaction times are faster than older people, and who are less likely to be methed out junkies or people cooking their log books to make bank to support their middle age selves and a family.

B. The middle-aged, burned out OTR trucker whose cooking the log books to drive as long as possible, using meth/speed/coke/whatever to stay awake, are likely alcoholics after their wife left them for someone who isn't gone all the damn time, and are slow, fat, and stupid.

Hmmmmmmmmm.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well nobody else wants to get suckered into the owner operator life that companies sucker people into.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.


And trucks will probably be the first vehicles on the road to be automated, so there's a ticking clock on the industry if you decide to start a career there as a young person.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.


Oh boy, more idiots to hit our pet bridge.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Oh, I thought this was going to be "Texas approves use of mounted guns on pickup trucks because freedoms. And the Rat Patrol was a really cool show"


Approves:

covalesj
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.

And trucks will probably be the first vehicles on the road to be automated, so there's a ticking clock on the industry if you decide to start a career there as a young person.


The automated version will probably involve a human hanging out in the truck bunk playing video games and cruising fark.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Let's see, who would I trust more:

A. A teenager that's gone through the training courses and obtained a CDL to drive a truck, and whose reaction times are faster than older people, and who are less likely to be methed out junkies or people cooking their log books to make bank to support their middle age selves and a family.

B. The middle-aged, burned out OTR trucker whose cooking the log books to drive as long as possible, using meth/speed/coke/whatever to stay awake, are likely alcoholics after their wife left them for someone who isn't gone all the damn time, and are slow, fat, and stupid.

Hmmmmmmmmm.


Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.

And trucks will probably be the first vehicles on the road to be automated, so there's a ticking clock on the industry if you decide to start a career there as a young person.


Trucks are more complicated to drive than cars.  They'll be the last thing automated, so anyone starting out will probably be retired by the time that happens.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Oh, I thought this was going to be "Texas approves use of mounted guns on pickup trucks because freedoms. And the Rat Patrol was a really cool show"


You leave my lunch box outta this.

HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fresh meat for a crappy industry.
"Send the young ones! They won't know they're getting screwed!"
It won't work.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If one thing unites all generations it's shiatty drivers so it's dumb to worry about this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One thing I've noticed much more lately are completely psychotic people who must have gotten their driver training from GTA: Los Angeles. Just last weekend, I doing 75 in a 65 in the left lane, line of cars in front of me. I see a guy coming up on my doing probably 100mph and think "he's gonna rear end me". He cuts it at the last second, maybe a foot between him and me, goes all the way over to the right hand emergency lane to pass the guy in the right lane. Back across three lanes of traffic into the left lane, all without lifting. It was quite impressive.
 
docsigma
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I really don't think truck drivers can get any worse.


Don't give the universe any ideas
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My father in law drove cross-country big rigs for 40+ years and retired from it. He explained to me a while back why truck drivers suck today. He said when he started there was a major emphasis on looking out for everyone else on the road. They were taught how they inconvenienced other drivers with things like slow acceleration and loss of sight lines and taught them to be very conscious of such things. They stressed that everyone is on the road together and it isnt and us vs. them mentality. However somewhere along the lines in the 90's and 00's they stopped focusing on the "soft" skills, and basically taught the technical aspects of driving a truck, and then sent them out and said go do it. Drivers today care about getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible, and they don't give a flying shiat about you or anyone else on the roads. He said it's his pet peeve, cause it doesn't need to be this way and it gets worse every year.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.

And trucks will probably be the first vehicles on the road to be automated, so there's a ticking clock on the industry if you decide to start a career there as a young person.

Trucks are more complicated to drive than cars.  They'll be the last thing automated, so anyone starting out will probably be retired by the time that happens.


They're easy once on the freeway. All you need is a local driver to pick it up at the interstate offramp, and some improvements to fueling infrastructure on the interstate exits.  The OTR truck driver is endangered.  Local drivers are likely fine for a while.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Let's see, who would I trust more:

A. A teenager that's gone through the training courses and obtained a CDL to drive a truck, and whose reaction times are faster than older people, and who are less likely to be methed out junkies or people cooking their log books to make bank to support their middle age selves and a family.

B. The middle-aged, burned out OTR trucker whose cooking the log books to drive as long as possible, using meth/speed/coke/whatever to stay awake, are likely alcoholics after their wife left them for someone who isn't gone all the damn time, and are slow, fat, and stupid.

Hmmmmmmmmm.


A will become a younger version of B very quickly once they learn they can get away with it.
 
IndyTaco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We have autonomous trucks driving on highways and those will only become more prevalent as the tech advances. Whatever youth or old folks that drive those rigs won't be there for too long.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You need to be 18 to get a CDL for in-state driving in most states; 21 to drive interstate. That doesn't change. Getting more young people interested in this trade and providing training for it is a good thing.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: One thing I've noticed much more lately are completely psychotic people who must have gotten their driver training from GTA: Los Angeles. Just last weekend, I doing 75 in a 65 in the left lane, line of cars in front of me. I see a guy coming up on my doing probably 100mph and think "he's gonna rear end me". He cuts it at the last second, maybe a foot between him and me, goes all the way over to the right hand emergency lane to pass the guy in the right lane. Back across three lanes of traffic into the left lane, all without lifting. It was quite impressive.


134 thru Glendale or the 110 South into LA?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: mongbiohazard: DarkSoulNoHope: There is no "trucker shortage", there's a shortage of wages in the trucking industry because the companies don't want to pay their drivers, so they instead find naive young teenagers to take over the job because it's their first paid employment and they don't know any better that they're being underpaid for what they're doing.

And trucks will probably be the first vehicles on the road to be automated, so there's a ticking clock on the industry if you decide to start a career there as a young person.

Trucks are more complicated to drive than cars.  They'll be the last thing automated, so anyone starting out will probably be retired by the time that happens.


You may want to rethink that, being that they literally already exist.

https://www.fleetowner.com/technology/autonomous-vehicles/article/21135592/tusimple-launches-first-autonomous-freight-network
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: One thing I've noticed much more lately are completely psychotic people who must have gotten their driver training from GTA: Los Angeles. Just last weekend, I doing 75 in a 65 in the left lane, line of cars in front of me. I see a guy coming up on my doing probably 100mph and think "he's gonna rear end me". He cuts it at the last second, maybe a foot between him and me, goes all the way over to the right hand emergency lane to pass the guy in the right lane. Back across three lanes of traffic into the left lane, all without lifting. It was quite impressive.


Maybe they had diarrhea.

