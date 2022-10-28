 Skip to content
(CNN)   Miami city officials: Nothing to worry about, but we suggest you get the fark out of your condo building in the next few hours   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus said everyone who hears his words and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Then he went on to say everyone who hears his words and does not put them into practice is like a Florida man who built his house on sand
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Jesus said everyone who hears his words and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Then he went on to say everyone who hears his words and does not put them into practice is like a Florida man who built his house on sand


A foolish man gives his wife a piano. A wise man gives his wife an upright organ.
-Jesus
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Laundered cocaine money coming home to roost.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


The building so nice they numbered it twice
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean suing the Condo Assoc. doesn't fix the foundation?  Who knew?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, the cowards!  My condo has never collapsed and killed me before!  I'm staying!
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NiceNice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mah freedumz!
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, maybe we shouldn't have hired that Chinese architectural firm.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: vudukungfu: Jesus said everyone who hears his words and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Then he went on to say everyone who hears his words and does not put them into practice is like a Florida man who built his house on sand

A foolish man gives his wife a piano. A wise man gives his wife an upright organ.
-Jesus


The only thing better than roses on a piano are tulips on an organ.
-Jesus
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: But mah freedumz!


I, for one, don't want to live in a country where I'm not expected to skim from the construction fund and bribe inspection officials. What kind of country would that be?!
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One pillar holding up the whole building?

I think I found the problem.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Madman drummers bummers: But mah freedumz!

I, for one, don't want to live in a country where I'm not expected to skim from the construction fund and bribe inspection officials. What kind of country would that be?!


Right this moment, a number of Florida construction companies are re-incorporating into Company A with the assets, "new phone who dis?" and Company B without the assets, who was shamefully negligent in their construction techniques.  Sorry, we'd pay off the current condo owners, but... no money!  Maybe they can get a bit back from the bankruptcy court. Hahhahahahah!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Port Royale building

See, that's why you should get the Royale with cheese.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Port Royale building

See, that's why you should get the Royale with cheese.


The problem is that they didn't use the Metric system during construction.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: One pillar holding up the whole building?

I think I found the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Port Royale building

See, that's why you should get the Royale with cheese.


Did you call Wolf?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And castles made of sand flow into the sea, eventually.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The City of Miami Beach posted an Unsafe Structure notice

the whole state is an unsafe structure
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Bah, the cowards!  My condo has never collapsed and killed me before!  I'm staying!


Ride it out!
 
Skail
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They said I was daft to build a condominium on a Florida beach, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em!  It fell onto the beach.  So I built a second one.  That fell onto the beach.  So I built a third one.  That one burned up, partially collapsed, and then fell onto the beach, but the fourth one stayed up.And that's what you're going to get, lad, the stronegst condominium in all of Miami!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: The City of Miami Beach posted an Unsafe Structure notice
the whole state is an unsafe structure


i0.wp.comView Full Size


Under construction, 2020.    Here's a link if anyone wants to look at it in its full glory

https://www.miamirealestateguy.com/miami-new-condominium-construction-update/

Who does this?  Who makes this happen?
Yeah, I bet some of you know exactly, because that's how you get paid.  You should be ashamed of yourselves, but money has no shame, does it?
 
