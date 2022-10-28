 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man murdered over sex tape scandal on the TikkityToks   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Pornography, Mobile phone, Saqib Hussain, Mr Thompson, prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC, Jury, Mahek Bukhari, KILL  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car hit a tree and split in two.  That will not buff out. Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the blackmailer.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would be a real shame if everybody in this story got sucked up in a tornado, or something.
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leaky sex tapes? Ew.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost...except the car.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/2 down, at least 3 to go.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Car hit a tree and split in two.  That will not buff out. Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the blackmailer.


Was the passenger in the car part of the extortion attempt?  If not, then I think that's where I would feel some sympathy.  But, if the passenger was in on it as well, you're right, oh well.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Car hit a tree and split in two.  That will not buff out. Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the blackmailer.


Doubt the jury will, but they'd better find something to tar the guy with as well or they'll convict them for murdering someone not involved.

Then again murdering someone over "naughty" pictures and video is a bit over the top and reeks of being similar to honor killings. We have repeatedly been assured those are totes bad.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...sex tape of her own mother leaking,"

I mean, I know we're not supposed to kinkshame here, but EWW!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Nocrash: Car hit a tree and split in two.  That will not buff out. Are we supposed to feel sympathy for the blackmailer.

Was the passenger in the car part of the extortion attempt?  If not, then I think that's where I would feel some sympathy.  But, if the passenger was in on it as well, you're right, oh well.


I think it was actually the driver that was uninvolved.
 
discoballer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Call me crazy, but unnfffff
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: I mean, I know we're not supposed to kinkshame here, but EWW!


Poor English...

Was it the sex tape that leaked or the mother?

a leaking mother, should see a doctor.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.