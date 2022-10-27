 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   Semi driver sent to hospital for rolling coal   (wibw.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's it?  I have a larger pile of roofing shingles in front of my house following Hurricane Ian.
 
Paul Pelosi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*puts finger on earpiece*

Tom, I just received news that Trump supporters are smashing solar panels in retaliation.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's it?  I have a larger pile of roofing shingles in front of my house following Hurricane Ian.


There's no mess because it was Clean Coal.
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's it?  I have a larger pile of roofing shingles in front of my house following Hurricane Ian.

There's no mess because it was Clean Coal.


And it increased the freedom and median wages in Kansas.
Time to erect statues of Art Laffer farking Ayn Rand in every town square.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Long nose KDub supertrucking supertrucker.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A headline that is exactly and literally true.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

