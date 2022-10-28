 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   The sofas are out for revenge
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they found her stepson, yet?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer Sofa
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was briefly trapped in a hide-a-bed sofa with a gal when it folded up on us while we were going at it.

/Good times


Also:

Dramatic Couch Crash
Youtube 9nGeLEyiUgc
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who is their king?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'mma sit on you for a few hours and see how you like it."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PornHub has been warning us for years but all you did was wank. FOOLS!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too lazy to post image, but killer sofa movie.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the Sofa Confederacy and the Wooden Slatted Chair Republic reach their detente, humans are doomed! DOOMED!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pivot!  PIVOT!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: And who is their king?


https://www.fark.com/users?login=sofaking
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claire posted the video of her mum to TikTok

Why would you do that?

...and it quickly went viral

Oh. Attention whores, needing validation from random strangers.
Gotcha.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Damn, this thing's heavy. Melissa, crawl under it and we'll call the fire department and say you're stuck.  They'll have to lift it up the stairs to 'free' you ..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melissa, a preschool teacher, was stuck in the basement for almost three hours while Claire and Todd tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her.

Are basements not required by fire code to have a second exit there?  I guess I don't know what the rules are here either, but I've never been in a basement that did not also have an exit through a bulkhead or ground-level windows.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sofa King - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 4Tk2uG4oB3Q
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Have they found her stepson, yet?


Trapped under the stepmom.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Melissa, a preschool teacher, was stuck in the basement for almost three hours while Claire and Todd tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her.

Are basements not required by fire code to have a second exit there?  I guess I don't know what the rules are here either, but I've never been in a basement that did not also have an exit through a bulkhead or ground-level windows.


Only if there is a bedroom down there.
 
Katwang
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Have they found her stepson, yet?


Hasn't that film genre been beat to death yet?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Melissa, a preschool teacher, was stuck in the basement for almost three hours while Claire and Todd tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her.

Are basements not required by fire code to have a second exit there?  I guess I don't know what the rules are here either, but I've never been in a basement that did not also have an exit through a bulkhead or ground-level windows.


She was underneath the actual couch. I mean, TFA is strangely absent of pictures, considering the fact that this is one of those farking Brit tabloids, but I'm pretty sure the video thumbnails how's one arm sticking out.

So I'm pretty sure she was under the couch, nit just chilling in the basement. I'm pretty sure that you're right, though, there's got to be a second exit of some kind. Either widows or a walk up door. But I think that wouldn't have helped here.
 
TK-593 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Melissa, a preschool teacher, was stuck in the basement for almost three hours while Claire and Todd tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her.

Are basements not required by fire code to have a second exit there?  I guess I don't know what the rules are here either, but I've never been in a basement that did not also have an exit through a bulkhead or ground-level windows.


That's odd because I've never been in a basement that did.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, sofa, so good.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She is sofa king lucky she was rescued.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Well, sofa, so good.



And don't forget your sofa card...
assets.publishing.service.gov.ukView Full Size
 
