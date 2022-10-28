 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   ALL RIGHT, which one of you people have been hanging out in North Somerset UK?   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Weird, English-language films, American films, bogey man, Similar sightings of a person, kind of thing, Human, invisible threat, Thought  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the Gimp woke up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween is gettin' weird this year.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still less freaky than the clown infestation from some years ago.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is getting medieval up there.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floppin n Gruntin
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt escaped from a Boris Johnson "Eyes Wide Shut" party.


/ and nobody helped the poor sod
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, everyone always SAYS "bring out the gimp", but when it actually  happens?

#ThisCountry
#ThatCountry
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't be me, I've been getting drunk in Upstate Nowhere all week.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcellus is going to get some pipe hitting motherfarkers.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't me!  I gave that stuff up after the event that has come to be known as "The Chipotle Incident."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jusssst lookin' for my ball gag.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crasstalk.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame that devil's brew "scrumpy cider".
(I fell asleep in a standing position whilst taking a tinkle on a farmer's gate after 3 pints of that nonsense)
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted SW England uncanny encounter: Black Shuck sighting.  New and trendy encounter: black-suited bloke shucking Bubba.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alright
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I blame that devil's brew "scrumpy cider".
(I fell asleep in a standing position whilst taking a tinkle on a farmer's gate after 3 pints of that nonsense)


Are you telling a bunch pork-pies and a bag of trout? Because if you are feeling quigly, why not just have a J. Arthur?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pert: oldfarthenry: I blame that devil's brew "scrumpy cider".
(I fell asleep in a standing position whilst taking a tinkle on a farmer's gate after 3 pints of that nonsense)

Are you telling a bunch pork-pies and a bag of trout? Because if you are feeling quigly, why not just have a J. Arthur?


Sounds more like Arthur Treacher's...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.