Ice cream shop forced to pull gruesome Halloween display. Maybe a tied-up mannequin covered in a bin bag laying on top of a pool of blood with a large knife beside it was a bit much
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the full auto high capacity assault knife that did them in.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gruesome, but no worse than anything shown on a prime-time crime drama
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Karen.  It's Halloween.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Karen?


/ we might want to check the bag
 
timeaftertime
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to witches, ghosts, and vampires?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ads on that page should be tied up, covered in a bin bag, laying on top of a pool of blood with a large knife beside them.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

timeaftertime: What happened to witches, ghosts, and vampires?



Charmed, Buffy, Bewitched, Casper, Hogwarts, and those are all still better love stories than Twilight.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was just a little over the top.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

timeaftertime: What happened to witches, ghosts, and vampires?


How do you know it's not a witch or vampire?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: It was the full auto high capacity assault knife that did them in.


You mean a chainsaw?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: timeaftertime: What happened to witches, ghosts, and vampires?

How do you know it's not a witch or vampire?


Well if it's a vampire they should be getting up again soon.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SNOWFLAKES

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not a Halloween flavor death by ice cream, limited time,  you know marketing? Served in black cone maybe. Probably trigger somebody.
Crime scene ice cream isn't going to be a draw.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local butcher shop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Why not a Halloween flavor death by ice cream, limited time,  you know marketing? Served in black cone maybe. Probably trigger somebody.
Crime scene ice cream isn't going to be a draw.


Yup. They missed an opportunity to do something a little more creatively tied to a bakery . 

My jazz club is putting up a little something on the theme of Sax & Violins this weekend. Because, y'know, it kinda fits with the brand
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kaspa's Desserts forced to pull gruesome Halloween display after sparking outrage"

"An ice cream shop has been forced to remove a gruesome Halloween display from its window after facing backlash on social media."

The article keeps saying "forced" when, I think, what they mean is "chosen to."

/ESH
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Gruesome, but no worse than anything shown on a prime-time crime drama


Murcans love a good sloppy killin
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could have been so much worse.
BTW Its a cake.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No publicity is bad publicity.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Children have to see this on their way to school and then again on their way home to play video games that their parents bought them that show way worse stuff than this!
 
