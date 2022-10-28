 Skip to content
(Guardian) Day 247 of WW3: The war in Ukraine has seen Russia launch more than 8,000 air strikes and fire 4,500 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has claimed.
    Nuclear weapon, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Nuclear fission, International Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear warfare, Nuclear power  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another strong day in the infantry dept so it looks.

Given how quickly the mobiks and drafted prisoners are getting killed it makes sense we'll see high infantry losses moving forward.

Is the number/tally of Prisoners recorded and published anywhere? i'd be really keen to see that trend on harlee's sheet. I bet its spiking like a .com stock in 1999.

Right. To the morning announcements. <puts on glasses, looks around>  Grumbleputty: i think we found the gimp suit you- err i mean your friendwas asking about, but i'm not sure you want it back at this point, it looks like the milky way galaxy under a blacklight at this point. I hope it was fun, but, yknow... eww? Anyway its sealed in a plastic tub in the back. You can get it when you make the Kiddie Pool Coffee.

toraques monument, "The Statue of Wit and Surrealism", is being assembled in the parking lot and we're looking for volunteers to help paint it and affix the codpiece. Keep up the good work T, we're all counting on you. I dont see how you can continue day after day to produce such quality, we're all in awe. Golf clap? Golf clap. <golfclaps>

Muta's still chained up in the trunk in the store room for another... <checks watch> ... 2hrs for the lube and cookie theft from yesterday, so he will be dehyrdrated and smelly when he gets out, there's towels in the back by the hose for him to clean up with.

In other news, my foot had its Boobies OP Wundkontrolle, and it looks great: its dry, no sign of infection. Now i have to wait 5 days and see if it holds. if it does, this six week diversion of infection will be behind me and the threat amputation will abate for the moment. So can I get a huzzah? Huzzah. Still gotta come back in a month for a follow up but hey. Take the wins when they come. One day at a time i suppose.

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.pinimg.com
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's starting off on the right foot FJ!"

*Looks carefully at FJ, and comes to the decision he's not going to ask about the bra wrapped around his foot. Grabs the push broom and just starts cleaning up near the back.*

/morning.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does this fall under Craig Ferguson's Three Questions decision tree?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

it's a jointeffort.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny_vegas:

i.pinimg.com image 402x495

actually, instead of taking her huzzah can i have other things she has command over that i could access for up to 1hr at a time? #HotRenFaireChixAreHot
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Healthy soon Father Jack.

Soon you will be able to use foot for your perverse activities.  🤣
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarusian border guards helping migrants into Poland.

Translated by Google
https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/life/24923.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oh, Fark filter, never change.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And with all of that expenditure they have gained exactly... *crunching numbers* ZERO new ground.

Vlad... you can't take or hold ground with airpower. Maybe take a seminar or something.

I know what you're doing is engaging in a war of terror to scare the people, but you're only pissing them of more.

You dumb.
 
mediaho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com


"We will clip the wings of all the metal monsters," Zelensky said.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, on the burger front:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: In other news, my foot had its Boobies OP


At least you've now got something to fap to in hospital.

I hope the latest surgery heels well (pun intended)
 
groppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So is Putins strategy to just overwhelm Ukraine with POWs so they will collapse, another great move by that tactical genius. Next he will probably give Musk a boat load of money to move the twitter HQ there to control the narrative
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Oh, Fark filter, never change.


Was gonna say. Most people who have that sort of operation, don't have it done on their foot.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In other good news
Fark user image

https://nitter.net/Tendar/status/1585949955843182592
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: TommyDeuce: Oh, Fark filter, never change.

Was gonna say. Most people who have that sort of operation, don't have it done on their foot.


We don't kink shame here.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Father_Jack: In other news, my foot had its Boobies OP

At least you've now got something to fap to in hospital.

I hope the latest surgery heels well (pun intended)


He's going to give great footboobjobs
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.com image 850x566

"We will clip the wings of all the metal monsters," Zelensky said.


That's awesome that so much of that is intact.  Go through the circuitry with a f$cking microscope.  I hope the US (or other experts on technology) reverse engineer the f$ck out of that thing to learn how best to jam them and zap them with electronic counter-measures.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Russia "training" means we put you on a train to the front.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DustBunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're pushing mobiks to the front so as to spread the pain of their loss around Russia, to ensure that more regular Russians hate the Ukrainians for killing their dad/husband/brother, so that when Russia inevitably loses the war there appetite to restart it later.......
They might hate Putin for sending them but they might also hate Ukraine for killing them ....


I read another reason mobiks might be pushed to the front whilst regulars rotate out, maybe even here...
If the Russian gov is starting to collapse, factions will be preserving their troops, bringing the loyal ones into pistons where they can affect events.
Wagner is pushing convicts forward and preserving better forces.
Kadyrov has been preserving forces all along. Other generals and people in the govt may be preserving troops for their own use. Perhaps some mobiks might be getting better training and equipment than others, and then getting posted in sensitive areas....

/Ramblings after a couple of wines...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: In Russia "training" means we put you on a train to the front.

Fark user image 600x441


*cat with newspaper*

"I should invest in body bags."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.com image 850x566

"We will clip the wings of all the metal monsters," Zelensky said.

That's awesome that so much of that is intact.  Go through the circuitry with a f$cking microscope.  I hope the US (or other experts on technology) reverse engineer the f$ck out of that thing to learn how best to jam them and zap them with electronic counter-measures.


Oh, perish the thought!

/May know a thing or two about EW
//Works with people who would really like a look at those circuits (unless they already have)
///Getting a kick
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.com image 850x566

"We will clip the wings of all the metal monsters," Zelensky said.

That's awesome that so much of that is intact.  Go through the circuitry with a f$cking microscope.  I hope the US (or other experts on technology) reverse engineer the f$ck out of that thing to learn how best to jam them and zap them with electronic counter-measures.

Oh, perish the thought!

/May know a thing or two about EW
//Works with people who would really like a look at those circuits (unless they already have)
///Getting a kick


"HEY JOHN! IT'S GOT VACUUM TUBES!"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: In other news, my foot had its Boobies


Oh Germany, never change
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting thread on Kerch bridge security.  I still don't know how it would have stopped Team Dolphin though.
Fark user image

/Slava Team Dolphin
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Interesting thread on Kerch bridge security.  I still don't know how it would have stopped Team Dolphin though.
Fark user image 442x358
/Slava Team Dolphin


It's Russia... i course they are going to have to kill a few lowly workers to blame them for the successful attack.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Polish Hussar: In Russia "training" means we put you on a train to the front.

Fark user image 600x441

*cat with newspaper*

"I should invest in body bags."


Adidas body bags!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Fizpez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Interesting thread on Kerch bridge security.  I still don't know how it would have stopped Team Dolphin though.
Fark user image 442x358
/Slava Team Dolphin


I'm wondering why they havent hit that bridge again...  Several possibilities but the one I like the most is that they CAN hit the bridge again but are waiting for the Russians to expend a bunch of effort to fix it, then blow it up again.

/at least I hope so
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: /Slava Team Dolphin


external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Father_Jack:

Fark user image
which doc won?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 15 to October 21

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
