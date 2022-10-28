 Skip to content
(Metro)   Royal family sparing no damage control over Harry's memoir   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, there's a lot to criticize. Diana is the lucky one.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Capitalism has a very hidden meaning that undermines the whole thing:  once you hit the top, the mentality that pushes you there -- the backbiting, betrayal, and lack of real relationships to keep you grounded -- destroys the goal.  You have all of this money, which other people would really like, and as a result you become more and more disconnected until you're brutally insane due to the loneliness and isolation such rewards require.  You become imprisoned in such a unique way where your sense of reality is utterly destroyed, rendering you insane.

Apparently this is not unique to capitalism.  Power not only corrupts your moral core, but utterly destroys you from having any normal life.  Any sort of power, by its nature, is something you should never really crave at all.

The only lottery these people really won was Shirley Jackson's, only they don't get the kindness of being stoned to death.
 
marckx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What are the royals doing for "damage control", subby? Nothing in that article, which is just publicity "inside sources" to plump up the pre-order sales.

I am disappointed that I cannot put this wonderful book under the tree this Christmas. Gift cards are just not the same. I did see one reviewer- after pre-order was cut to half price from £38.00 to £19.00 that, if they reduced it another £18.50 it might make for some good kindling to help out with heating this winter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And it's not like they can brush him off by saying that he was a coffee boy that nobody knew. I wonder what our friend Second Brexit will have to say about all of this
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think he's gone spare.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: Capitalism has a very hidden meaning that undermines the whole thing:  once you hit the top, the mentality that pushes you there -- the backbiting, betrayal, and lack of real relationships to keep you grounded -- destroys the goal.  You have all of this money, which other people would really like, and as a result you become more and more disconnected until you're brutally insane due to the loneliness and isolation such rewards require.  You become imprisoned in such a unique way where your sense of reality is utterly destroyed, rendering you insane.

Apparently this is not unique to capitalism.  Power not only corrupts your moral core, but utterly destroys you from having any normal life.  Any sort of power, by its nature, is something you should never really crave at all.

The only lottery these people really won was Shirley Jackson's, only they don't get the kindness of being stoned to death.


Capitalism?  The British royal family?  And capitalism? Okay.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.


is it because she married soulless ginger and then corrupted him?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.


MEAGAN IS NEAR!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.

is it because she married soulless ginger and then corrupted him?


It's like they actually think that wimins are tricksy and false.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why can't we all just respect this happy couple's privacy?  That's all they're asking.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LewDux: UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.

is it because she married soulless ginger and then corrupted him?


It's because she supports gun control, probably.
 
hej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Way to pass over the real stories from the same outlet,  subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will read the highlights as they appear in Fark.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weird because the dude is the son of some security guard anyway.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dammit!  I pre-ordered this thinking it was a book about bowling.
 
TTFK
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Coming from an upbringing that included toxic narcissism from every angle and every type of physical and emotional abuse imaginable, only to be the only one to break free after 36 years and have a successful life surrounded by people that actually love me, it is going to bring an interesting perspective to my own recovery.

I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of vibes similar to Still Just A Geek and I'm Glad My Mom Died in this book.  I can see in Charles, Camilla and William many toxic traits of my own family, traits that forced me to cut off all contact from them for my own sanity.

Like Harry, I don't regret my decision either.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

special20: Weird because the dude is the son of some security guard anyway.


Decline of the Royals & the Princess Diana themepark
Youtube _KKU_TVf-xc
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least one of these leaches got a real job.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Royal family memoirs?  Royal family problems?  Royal family "damage control?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.


and American.  the Brits have never gotten over the fact that we beat they're a$$es.
yes, I went there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rationally, I know that the UK is a very important nation, and that it's fortunes can indirectly affect me, and that I should care about this.
I really, really should.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fine Harry, you hate the royal family.  Give it up and get a job, and I mean a real job, not the "consultant" job you have now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: UNC_Samurai: There's a sad number of people who hate her because...reasons.

/And I'm sure they'll migrate over from the last thread.

and American.  the Brits have never gotten over the fact that we beat they're a$$es.


Twice.  We won the rematch, too.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you don't read Maina Hyde, you should. She is excoriating of that's (especially right wingers):

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/28/spare-prince-harry-memoir-sussexes?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other

"The Sussexes draw more ire than genocidal dictators - from people who struggle to articulate exactly what their problem is...

the couple continue to drive swathes of people quite mad. For a huge throng of the vicariously enraged, this week's release of the cover of Harry's forthcoming memoirhas once again proved a ticket to near-apoplexy. The book is to be called Spare - a hilarious and brilliant title, despite kneejerk criticism of it from people whose own books are called perfectly gopping things like "Diana's Babies: Kate, William and the repair of a broken family"."
 
