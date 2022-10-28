 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   Potemkin pillaged   (smh.com.au) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
greenlit and no lazy totalfarker comments for us to comment upon?!?

boooo! for the outrage industrial complex!!!

/what am i supposed to do? rtfa? lol
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the hell does he want with pokemon bones??

Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What the hell does he want with pokemon bones??

When it comes to Ukraine, Putin wants to catch it all, including it's history, that he can rewrite to his liking if Russia wins.

Narrator: Russia won't win.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's all just for show anyway.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought this was about the guy who played the 6 fingered man.
/ Prepare to die.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Potemkin was the Russian general (and lover of Catherine the Great) who first annexed present day Ukraine into the Russian empire. It should be noted Ukraine had existed for centuries prior to this, but this gave Russia their first claim over the territory. He's a great hero to Pootin, who would like to once again take over Ukraine and fold it into Russia.
The irony is that Potemkin is most remembered now for 'Potemkin Villages', which is a way of pretending things are going much better than they really are. Considering how things are going in Pootin's war of aggression, the irony is delicious.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
