(CNN)   At this point, Las Vegas "tap water" is basically corpse smoothie   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just threw up a little lot in my mouth.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the stuff all these young folks are drinking these days?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN is also a rotting corpse, so this is appropriate.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumping bodies in lakes is so lazy and amateurish.

Apparently the best thing to do is cut up a corpse into six pieces and pile it all together.

And when you got your six pieces, you gotta get rid of them, because it's no good leaving it in a reservoir  for the police to discover, now is it? Then I hear the best thing to do is feed them to pigs. You got to starve the pigs for a few days, then the sight of a chopped-up body will look like curry to a pisshead
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all has meat.

Ugly Duckling Meat shake
Youtube vv6Mljf830c
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised it's been only six. Vegas is a shiathole though.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Corpse Smoothy" would be an epic idea for a drink for any adults-only Halloween party

/fruit chunks
//dark liquors
///no actual corpse
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And people say there's not a mob presence in Vegas any more
 
geggy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What happens in Las Vegas stays in Lake Mead.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People will swim in the ocean, even though there are definitely many corpses in it. People will not swim in a pool with a corpse in it. Humans all have a corpse:water ratio that is acceptable for them to swim in.

Now... does the same apply to drinking water?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: People will swim in the ocean, even though there are definitely many corpses in it. People will not swim in a pool with a corpse in it. Humans all have a corpse:water ratio that is acceptable for them to swim in.

Now... does the same apply to drinking water?


Fresh water, from a pathogen standpoint, is far more dangerous than salt water in general.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: And people say there's not a mob presence in Vegas any more


Calville bay really isn't the best place to be dumping bodies, though. It's a fairly tight bay (so you can easily see any shenanigans) and much further up the road from other points of easier lake access. If I was a mob boss and one of my underlings was driving to Calville, is be suspicious of what he was up to.
 
August11
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet there are at least twenty I-think-these-guys-are-gunna-whack-me-Tom yet to be found in that lake.
 
Jimm64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I always wondered how mead was made.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pert: People will swim in the ocean, even though there are definitely many corpses in it. People will not swim in a pool with a corpse in it. Humans all have a corpse:water ratio that is acceptable for them to swim in.

Now... does the same apply to drinking water?


You have at least an atom or two of water that has passed through Hitler in you.
You drank Hitler, and a whole lot of other dudes.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
foodbusinessnews.netView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jimm64: I always wondered how mead was made.


This is the best mead I've ever had.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Super smooth with no corpse aftertaste.

https://honeyboundmeadery.com
 
