(KBZK Bozeman)   Woman who shot and skinned what she thought was a 'wolf pup' cited for animal cruelty, being a horrible human   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Dog, Flathead County, Montana, killed husky, Kalispell, Montana, Coroner, Martin City, Montana, Glacier National Park, KALISPELL  
220 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2022 at 3:25 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'd better revoke her hunting privileges too.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JFC
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Representative Boebert?  That you again?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We will avenge your death my brother
 
untoldforce
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Representative Boebert?  That you again?


Remember, it was the Rep's neighborwho agreed to take the blamedid it all by himself.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how this story went from her bragging on social media about killing a wolf pup to changing the details after finding out that it was actually a dog and claiming that it was self-defense because she was viciously attacked by the poor dog.

/I'm sure that "attacked" meant maybe jumped on by a tail-wagging, hyper-friendly breed that was abandoned and delighted to encounter a supposed human that might help it
 
rhodabear
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She knew it wasn't a wolf. City slickers can tell the difference ffs.
 
Vern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: I love how this story went from her bragging on social media about killing a wolf pup to changing the details after finding out that it was actually a dog and claiming that it was self-defense because she was viciously attacked by the poor dog.

/I'm sure that "attacked" meant maybe jumped on by a tail-wagging, hyper-friendly breed that was abandoned and delighted to encounter a supposed human that might help it


Jesus Christ. I didn't need to think about that before bed. I read the story before, and knew that she was a coont. But when you phrase it like that, it really makes me sad. And pissed off.

I'm going to give my dog a big hug.
 
