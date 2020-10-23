 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Next up on the ever-expanding "things women found to be better at men at once they're finally allowed to do it" list: operating tanks   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Female IDF can't be around live tank rounds, they would melt all the stuff.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


I'm fine with this.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Female IDF can't be around live tank rounds, they would melt all the stuff.

[i.pinimg.com image 641x800]


Super brave and beautiful woman. Not sure what's probably worse for her, the wartime conditions or the constant sexual harassment.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"


I have to agree.

Skill sets being equal, there is still an advantage to being physically larger when using a tanker bar or pulling off a damaged road wheel.
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does that list include reading comprehension, too?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"


There's quite a few variables that go into that. If the tank has an autoloader (and most do), then an all-female crew might very well be better suited to armored combat. The smaller you can make the profile of a tank, the more difficult it is for the enemy to see you and target you if they do see you. Since women generally are built more compactly then men, you can build a tank just a bit smaller. The other benefits of making a smaller tank include better fuel efficiency, greater speed and better survivability.
 
Muta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Accidentallied the headline.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Men may be physically stronger but women usually make better decisions. YMMV.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just get it over with and get down to the core theme desired:

The Cramps - Bikini Girls With Machine Guns
Youtube 8fyr0zbaFyE
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Caught sayof.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"

I have to agree.

Skill sets being equal, there is still an advantage to being physically larger when using a tanker bar or pulling off a damaged road wheel.


Yeah but they actually fit in the damn thing easily.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

12YearBid: qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"

There's quite a few variables that go into that. If the tank has an autoloader (and most do), then an all-female crew might very well be better suited to armored combat. The smaller you can make the profile of a tank, the more difficult it is for the enemy to see you and target you if they do see you. Since women generally are built more compactly then men, you can build a tank just a bit smaller. The other benefits of making a smaller tank include better fuel efficiency, greater speed and better survivability.


Yeah it might get a mile to the gallon instead of two gallons to the mile. And no I did not reverse that order.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Barbie's dreamhouse.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2020/10/23/why-is-this-tank-called-barbie-dreamhouse/?sh=3eadc38c5189
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

12YearBid: qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"

There's quite a few variables that go into that. If the tank has an autoloader (and most do), then an all-female crew might very well be better suited to armored combat. The smaller you can make the profile of a tank, the more difficult it is for the enemy to see you and target you if they do see you. Since women generally are built more compactly then men, you can build a tank just a bit smaller. The other benefits of making a smaller tank include better fuel efficiency, greater speed and better survivability.


Even with an autoloader you still need to get the rounds into the racks, which is a lot of lifting.

That said, I'm not exactly Mr Universe and I managed it fine.  Even as a loader in a live fire situation you're so amped you barely notice the weight- you're just tossing then around like sticks until you're done.

Set some minimum physical tests for tank crew and don't worry about gender.  There were plenty of women I knew back in the day who could have done it just fine
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some women think a burka will protect them from men.
Others know they're safest in a tank.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: qorkfiend: "Can do the job" is not equivalent to "can do the job better"

I have to agree.

Skill sets being equal, there is still an advantage to being physically larger when using a tanker bar or pulling off a damaged road wheel.

FTA:
"Unlike the heavy infantry brigades, these mixed-gender battalions are not considered "maneuvering units," meaning they are not trained to enter deep into enemy territory, but rather to stay largely within Israel's borders and relatively close to their home bases. This means that the soldiers serving in these units do not need to meet the same physical requirements as troops in heavy infantry brigades, who must be capable of carrying heavy gear across long distances, something that men on average are physically better suited for than women."


drop that gear, and they have better stamina and pain tolerance. I'd think they'd make pretty good recon teams.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can drive the tanks in the IDF...They just have to use the controls through a hole in a sheet...
 
