(Deadline)   That 70's rape case continues. This week: You can't stop a Scientology terror campaign anymore than you can stop Danny Masterson from having anal with you   (deadline.com) divider line
61
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fifty years is a long time to get a trial started.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? The answer is always butt stuff.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.



Maybe they can unlock their full potential, perhaps Masterson learned to be the best rapist he could possible be.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.


Dogs are better people than Scientologists could ever be. They can have a kennel of Proud Boys.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The testimony by the then-front desk officer, Alexander Shlegel

Was he as beery a swine as Wittgenstein?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Cruise Scientology Video - ( Original UNCUT )
Youtube UFBZ_uAbxS0



Insanity.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...having anal with you

having?

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: ...having anal with you

having?

[media.istockphoto.com image 612x612]


Okay, sharing, if you prefer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.

Dogs are better people than Scientologists could ever be. They can have a kennel of Proud Boys.


Oh my god, go talk to a dog then
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.



The Ranch cut was hilarious too. There was no real tip toeing around it. As soon as they made the decision he was out. "He drove his motorcycle off a cliff. Oh well anyway."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: Dogs are better people than Scientologists could ever be. They can have a kennel of Proud Boys.


True.,

But most dogs are better people than ALL people
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.


Ah, so it IS a real religion
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image 252x252]


Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Lochsteppe: hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.

Dogs are better people than Scientologists could ever be. They can have a kennel of Proud Boys.

Oh my god, go talk to a dog then


If I had the choice of letting a random dog or a random scientologist stay at my house I sure as fark take the dog.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]


Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


It's as realistic,but religions that have centuries old roots and are integrated with generational social and culture memes have a power that is certainly different than Scientology.

Twenty years ago, when that South Park episode came out, I actually decided to learn about Scientology before laughing at it further. I went to my local library and found his original thesis. I spent four hours straight reading it and came to the conclusion that yes Scientology can be made fun of without remorse.

Basically anytime you feel bad it's because your mother tried to abort you with a coat hanger in the womb, and some heard of you remembers that. His entire cult Is based on five case studies of people who remembered that after auditing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image 252x252]

Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.


You that there is only one entity in the US that decides what is a religion and what is not?   It's the IRS.  The IRS is staffed with lawyers and accountants, not with theologians or religious scholars as far as I know.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.


Dudeism. And I don't need proof, MAN.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


No, the idea that a galactic war criminal flew people in space-faring airplanes and stuffed them into volcanos that he blew up with hydrogen bombs and then captured their souls in electric fly catchers and shoved them into cavemen and this is why people have mental health problems is obviously a much more ridiculous idea than a god making the entire universe, getting mad at his creations and punishing all their descendants, then getting mad again and drowning everyone and then sacrificing himself to himself in order to change a rule he made up, except it wasn't really a sacrifice since he just respawned a few days later with superpowers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was flipping channels, IDK when but it must have been on a Sunday cuz football is the only reason to watch live TV anymore, when I caught a glimpse of David Miscavige's creepy mug.

Whoa- wait.  Back up...  No shiat.  There he was, spouting the glory of Scientology.  (And could he look any MORE like a goddamn Bond villain??)

Yes, the CoS is running TV commercials in prime time.

I literally, for real, spit on the floor in disgust.

Time for a clambake, boys!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We Stand Tall' - Scientology Music Video - David Miscavige STANDS SHORT and L. Ron Hubbard LIES
Youtube BXne-DNEmLA
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image 252x252]

Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.


I'm not sure "FYI, you can't shake my faith in my pre-made decision on this subject" says what you think it says.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

magneticmushroom: jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.

Dudeism. And I don't need proof, MAN.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and we got us a Farker who grew up in Sea Org.  I'd like to hear their take on this.

Not gonna out them, but if I know about it, then it's not a secret.  I'm always the last to know...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, the CoS is running TV commercials in prime time.

Aha, here we go:

https://www.insideedition.com/danny-masterson-rape-trial-testimony-continues-as-new-scientology-commercial-is-released-77552

"Whatever you have heard, if you haven't heard it from us, I can assure you, we are not what you expect," Scientology leader David Miscavige says in the commercial.

Attorney Brian Claypool says the timing of the ad at the start of Masterson's trial is "no coincidence."

There are NEVER any coincidences when it comes to CoS and the media, the courts, and money.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

It's as realistic,but religions that have centuries old roots and are integrated with generational social and culture memes have a power that is certainly different than Scientology.

Twenty years ago, when that South Park episode came out, I actually decided to learn about Scientology before laughing at it further. I went to my local library and found his original thesis. I spent four hours straight reading it and came to the conclusion that yes Scientology can be made fun of without remorse.

Basically anytime you feel bad it's because your mother tried to abort you with a coat hanger in the womb, and some heard of you remembers that. His entire cult Is based on five case studies of people who remembered that after auditing.


Sounds about as legitimate as worshiping a dead Jewish zombie who was sent to Earth to save me from punishment for a sin I didn't commit but rather was inflicted on me by proxy by a deal made between a rib woman and a snake.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: jso2897: Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image 252x252]

Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.

I'm not sure "FYI, you can't shake my faith in my pre-made decision on this subject" says what you think it says.


If it is correct and true either way, it doesn't matter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.


This is, of course, subjective, but... there are two Buddhist temples in my small town. They seem (to me) completely sincere and I believe they all really believe what they say.

I do not feel the same way about Scientology. I don't believe for one cold second that the top echelons believe a word of this crap. It's pure grift.

If you consider those two extremes the ends of a spectrum I agree with you that most organized religions are closer to scientology.

I do see your point. I also see that my personal experience on the local level doesn't really tell me anything about their upchain. So maybe you are right.

Now I'm even sadder.
 
drxym
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


It's not the faith (i.e. it's ludicrous supernatural beliefs) that people have a problem in scientology for. It's all the other stuff - enslaving members; milking them for all that they're worth; separating members from family; stalking, threatening & harassing critics; covering up for suicides, rapes and other crimes; attempting to infiltrate and control governments; etc.

It is a cult and has shown itself to be a danger time and time again. I suppose we should count ourselves lucky that L Ron Hubbard was exposed for the messianical nutcase and pathological liar that he was.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.


subgenius.comView Full Size


They don't want your money.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I do not feel the same way about Scientology. I don't believe for one cold second that the top echelons believe a word of this crap. It's pure grift.


All religions consist of two groups of people - those who really believe it, and those who are running it.
Westerners who think Hinduism and Buddhism are substantially different from the Abrahamic faiths, in my opinion, are mistaken. Possibly even naive.
 
lefty248
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


Sure, just as corrupt and based on absolute bull shait!
 
mossberg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image 252x252]

Prove me wrong.
Protip: You can't.


The difference with something like [scientology|mormonism] in comparison to [judaism|christianity|hinduism|buddhism|whatever] is that if there was initially a personality cult or intentional scam by the latter it is lost in the mists of history and dearth of historical records, and of course the organic acquisition of mythology and co-option of other traditions rendering analysis of the original core problematic.

The former however, were pretty clear scams well-documented from the beginning, with Scientology being within living memory. Scientology's pivot to claims of religion were also clearly a tax avoidance strategy vs dianetics v1.0.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Glorious Golden Ass: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

It's as realistic,but religions that have centuries old roots and are integrated with generational social and culture memes have a power that is certainly different than Scientology.

Twenty years ago, when that South Park episode came out, I actually decided to learn about Scientology before laughing at it further. I went to my local library and found his original thesis. I spent four hours straight reading it and came to the conclusion that yes Scientology can be made fun of without remorse.

Basically anytime you feel bad it's because your mother tried to abort you with a coat hanger in the womb, and some heard of you remembers that. His entire cult Is based on five case studies of people who remembered that after auditing.

Sounds about as legitimate as worshiping a dead Jewish zombie who was sent to Earth to save me from punishment for a sin I didn't commit but rather was inflicted on me by proxy by a deal made between a rib woman and a snake.


You don't have to fork over $300,000 and do hundreds of hours of coursework and auditing to learn about Jesus, unlike the OT3 materials(Xenu story).
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.

[subgenius.com image 110x155]

They don't want your money.


I agree - that religion is "legitimate" - but only by virtue of not being real.
It's an imaginary religion, and therefore legitimate.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: bughunter: jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[media.tenor.com image 498x413] [View Full Size image _x_]

Name one that is more or less "legitimate" and prove it.

[subgenius.com image 110x155]

They don't want your money.

I agree - that religion is "legitimate" - but only by virtue of not being real.
It's an imaginary religion, and therefore legitimate.


Whoa, whoa...  While I think I agree with you, I have to know...

What's the difference between "real" and "legitimate?"

/sets coin on rail
//runs
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mossberg: The difference with something like [scientology|mormonism] in comparison to [judaism|christianity|hinduism|buddhism|whatever] i


I didn't say there weren't any differences. I said that neither has any objective claim to "legitimacy", and I am correct and right in saying it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: I do not feel the same way about Scientology. I don't believe for one cold second that the top echelons believe a word of this crap. It's pure grift.

All religions consist of two groups of people - those who really believe it, and those who are running it.
Westerners who think Hinduism and Buddhism are substantially different from the Abrahamic faiths, in my opinion, are mistaken. Possibly even naive.


Could be. Which is why I detailed that I am basing my opinion on only what I have seen locally.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: What's the difference between "real" and "legitimate?"


When you are talking about belief systems that are based on "faith" (which Mark Twain correctly defined as "believing what you know ain't so), there is no possible way to establish either
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jso2897: SpectroBoy: I do not feel the same way about Scientology. I don't believe for one cold second that the top echelons believe a word of this crap. It's pure grift.

All religions consist of two groups of people - those who really believe it, and those who are running it.
Westerners who think Hinduism and Buddhism are substantially different from the Abrahamic faiths, in my opinion, are mistaken. Possibly even naive.

Could be. Which is why I detailed that I am basing my opinion on only what I have seen locally.


And it's fine that you like Buddhists more than you like Scientologists. I feel the same.
But neither faith has any special claim to "legitimacy".
The way our First Amendment is written, that's very important.
Efforts to establish some religions as being more "legitimate" than others leads to a bad place
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lochsteppe: hubiestubert: ...and this is why Ashton Kutcher cut him out of The Ranch, and out of his life.

Also, for an organization that is supposed to help people unlock their full potential, Scientology sure does seem to revel in being manipulative and punative jackholes. It's almost as if the whole thing's a scam, and they keep a kennel of dogs just hoping to be let off the leash.

Dogs are better people than Scientologists could ever be. They can have a kennel of Proud Boys.

Oh my god, go talk to a dog then


Sometimes I do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: SpectroBoy: jso2897: SpectroBoy: I do not feel the same way about Scientology. I don't believe for one cold second that the top echelons believe a word of this crap. It's pure grift.

All religions consist of two groups of people - those who really believe it, and those who are running it.
Westerners who think Hinduism and Buddhism are substantially different from the Abrahamic faiths, in my opinion, are mistaken. Possibly even naive.

Could be. Which is why I detailed that I am basing my opinion on only what I have seen locally.

And it's fine that you like Buddhists more than you like Scientologists. I feel the same.
But neither faith has any special claim to "legitimacy".
The way our First Amendment is written, that's very important.
Efforts to establish some religions as being more "legitimate" than others leads to a bad place


We agree.

By legitimate I was thinking along the lines of "members actually believe what they say they believe and act accordingly". That's probably where the disconnect was. If legitimate means "What they believe is objectively true" then I agree that all religions are equally foolish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.


This is a quality comment.
 
Adam64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: jso2897: Scientology is as legitimate a religious faith as any other.

[Fark user image image 252x252]


Well, they're all bullshiat, predatory, and vile. Always have been. No use arguing over which one is "more" legitimate.
 
