(WHDH Boston)   7 year old exercises their 2nd Amendment rights   (whdh.com) divider line
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pew! Pew! Pew!
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, guns don't kill people; gun owners and their children do.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heart, the heart just swells with pride
'MMMMUUUUUUURRRRCA!!!!!

GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this not covered by "shall not be infringed"?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, some kids have to take public transit to school.  That can be dangerous.

born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can really taste the freedom
 
wild9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Blah, Blah, Blah...some excuse why this is acceptable"

Yeah, we know back in the day kiddos used firearms at a younger age...odds are, they were also in a more rural area where chasing a fox/coyote away from the chicken coop was normal. They were not packing heat on the way to the school house for the three R's.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: How is this not covered by "shall not be infringed"?


Show me in the 2nd amendment where it refers to age anywhere at all.

And you can't refer to the militia because there's a magical comma there that SCOTUS ruled makes the first part of the Amendment non-existent.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
like they do
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was just standing his ground against common core, CRT, vaccine mandates and masking

/s
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If the teachers were armed, they could've just shot the 7-year old full of holes and that'd be that.  Plus, the teacher gets to keep the kid's gun, right?

/you keep what you kill
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wild9: "Blah, Blah, Blah...some excuse why this is acceptable"

Yeah, we know back in the day kiddos used firearms at a younger age...odds are, they were also in a more rural area where chasing a fox/coyote away from the chicken coop was normal. They were not packing heat on the way to the school house for the three R's.


Indeed - thing of what would happen if the poor kid came face to face with a husky pup disguised as a wolf cub/pup
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KONY 2012
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wild9: "Blah, Blah, Blah...some excuse why this is acceptable"

Yeah, we know back in the day kiddos used firearms at a younger age...odds are, they were also in a more rural area where chasing a fox/coyote away from the chicken coop was normal. They were not packing heat on the way to the school house for the three R's.


Well yes and no. I can remember going to school right after a morning hunt and the rifle stayed locked in the truck all day until school was out ready for the afternoon hunt. That was a much different time however many moons ago and yes as you said it was in a very rural area.
Today it's much different. Honestly this kid was probably emulating behavior he has seen all his life. It pains me to see where we are heading as a society.
 
jmr61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Zero chance the responsible adult will be held accountable.
 
