(CTV News)   "I said faster, fatty." - your treadmill   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is immediately what came to mind after I started reading the article with that headline

Family Guy Stewie follows fat people around with a tuba
Youtube XZvWvfCSZ8M
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer elliptical training to treadmills, and I wish I still had the spare time and youthful resilience to simply go running slash jogging instead of doing either of those.

/enjoy it when you can
//while you still can
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairs ain't gonna run themselves, Jigglypuff.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bitsandpieces.usView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: I prefer elliptical training to treadmills, and I wish I still had the spare time and youthful resilience to simply go running slash jogging instead of doing either of those.

/enjoy it when you can
//while you still can


I'm a fatass with 50 pounds to lose. I would love to be able to just go outside and run, but my knees and ankles hate me when I do so.

So, ellyptic bikes are great for me. No impacts.
 
