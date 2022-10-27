 Skip to content
The Purge has begun
190


Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's happening
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That picture is pretty awful. He looks like a middle aged German woman.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Delete your accounts. Trump will be back on Twatter before the upcoming election, and the fallout from that might be worse than a Russian dirty bomb.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully they start charging for linking and we'll never see it here again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over/Under on the return of TFG
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Hopefully they start charging for linking and we'll never see it here again.


It was a choice of twitter links, or paywall links. When paywall links were taken away, what option did you think people would be let with
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


see you on the other side
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Delete your accounts. Trump will be back on Twatter before the upcoming election, and the fallout from that might be worse than a Russian dirty bomb.


Apparently you "deactivate" your account and after 30 days it's deleted (like I trust those bastards). It's what I just did. Didn't tweet or reply, was just another news feed. No big woop
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm kind of excited to watch Twitter's flaming implosion. The world will be a better place without it.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?


Like the Russian invasion, it was predicted he wouldn't do it because it would be farking stupid. Let's hope this farking stupid has a lower body count.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This has been Gubbo does drunk history: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.


Considering how hard he was trying to wiggle out of finalizing the deal? I'm legit surprised it's closing.

/YMMV, etc.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: That picture is pretty awful. He looks like a middle aged German woman.


Sounds like changes are afat.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Over/Under on the return of TFG


Or at the very least MTG....or is it MTG-G
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to destroy Twitter. Guaranteed.
On the upside, the hunt for the new Twitter just began tonight.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?


I didn't think he'd go through with it, I thought he was going to back out again. Clearly, I was wrong.

/Maybe my expectation that he'll run it straight into the ground will hold up.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just deactivated mine.  Will see what happens, but not on Twitter
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish he would buy Tictoc and destroy it instead.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just checked in, and Twitter is full of self-righteous assholes who take even mild disagreement very personally.  Damn you, Musk!  How did you do it so quickly??
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: He's going to destroy Twitter. Guaranteed.
On the upside, the hunt for the new Twitter just began tonight.


I heard of this new thing called Truth Social, could that Be it?
 
Ask Me If I Have A God Complex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After all, who needs a CEO, CFO, inside counsel, or exec in charge of safety?

As soon as a radical right group uses the site to coordinate the killing of a few dozen people, the lawsuit that takes down Twitter will make the Alex Jones verdicts look like pocket change.

And when Apple / Google pull the Twitter plug, it's dead.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many shares they each had.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Private_Citizen: He's going to destroy Twitter. Guaranteed.
On the upside, the hunt for the new Twitter just began tonight.

I heard of this new thing called Truth Social, could that Be it?


Pretty sure that will last barely longer than Trump University.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South African blood diamonds guy fires a bunch of people with non-English names?  I'm shocked.
 
optional
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this destroys Twitter, and costs Elon a ton of cash.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: This has been Gubbo does drunk history: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Considering how hard he was trying to wiggle out of finalizing the deal? I'm legit surprised it's closing.

/YMMV, etc.


He definitely changed his mind for some reason or other.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Delete your accounts. Trump will be back on Twatter before the upcoming election, and the fallout from that might be worse than a Russian dirty bomb.


Why would anyone have one to begin with, unless you are in the media trying to break news?

I've viewed Twitter for the last few years as a telegraph of sorts for breaking news stories in the sports world. Nothing else.

If someone relies on Twitter for actual news, then the world is completely fuc....oh, nevermind.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?


Just like the war experts here said Russia would never invade the Ukraine  and that Russia has no functioning nukes and will never use them.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fired the head of trust... just says it all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how soon before Twitter starts censoring news from Russia's invasion of Ukraine?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: arrogantbastich: That picture is pretty awful. He looks like a middle aged German woman.

Sounds like changes are afat.


Not wrong. I recently broke up with my GF of 5 years. She is a 46yo, 6'1 blonde German woman.

She went "full-German" about a year ago.

/I now have a 5'2 spinner
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I'm kind of excited to watch Twitter's flaming implosion. The world will be a better place without it.


It will be replaced likely by several smaller ones even more disgusting than the last.
In case you didn't notice it's not the platforms that are the issue it's the people on them and it is enviable on any social media platforms.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axes are sharp and cat mask is ready. Let's go!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Gubbo: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?

Like the Russian invasion, it was predicted he wouldn't do it because it would be farking stupid. Let's hope this farking stupid has a lower body count.


Also like the Russian invasion, I think wounded ego overcame common sense. As soon as Twitter management started mocking him for trying to back out of the deal, he was undoubtedly possessed by an irresistible need to teach his "inferiors" a lesson.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is original going to be OK?

What if they think he's a bot?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this should be interesting.

TFG must be creaming himself.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes!  I'll have to tweet about this!

Oh wait, I don't tweet.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Delete your accounts. Trump will be back on Twatter before the upcoming election, and the fallout from that might be worse than a Russian dirty bomb.


I've been locked out for a week.  Their idiot algorithm decided a Red Dwarf quote constituted a threat, and locked me out instantly (calling a hospital a pack of child mutilators is perfectly OK, though).

I can't use their automated unlock system because it texts a verification to your cell, and I refused to associate any phone number with it (plus I don't have a cell).  There's an appeals link, but I haven't used that yet because I'm sulking, and also proving to myself that I'm not a social media addict (so far I don't miss it).

Now that Freon Must finally took over, I'll probably continue sulking for a good long while.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. The beginning of the end of Twitter.

It had a nice* run.

* for certain values of nice.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: All the business guru's here who swore blind that this would never happen.

Think any of them will admit they were wrong, and maybe learn a lesson and express a little confidence in their predictive abilities?


I would never take an ounce of business advice from anyone on here.  It's fun to have political discussion and watch people lose their minds over obvious trolls.  But business advice?  F*ck no.
It was pretty clear from the beginning that Musk wanted Twitter.  Musk was just pulling his shenanigans to see if he could lower the price a little.  He wants a popular social media platform to spread his filth.  He wants Trump and his ilk back on Twitter to generate web traffic and advertising.  Trump is good for business, just not businesses that Trump himself owns.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parag walks away with $42 million, and he doesn't have to work for Elon Musk.  I'd call that a win-win.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Over/Under on the return of TFG


The Great Pumpkin returns on Halloween
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ask Me If I Have A God Complex: After all, who needs a CEO, CFO, inside counsel, or exec in charge of safety?

As soon as a radical right group uses the site to coordinate the killing of a few dozen people, the lawsuit that takes down Twitter will make the Alex Jones verdicts look like pocket change.

And when Apple / Google pull the Twitter plug, it's dead.


Fark has always argued there is no need for CEOs, CFOs or any management in any company.  The lowest paid workers do all the work and management management is just there to collect all the money.

Elon is a farker at heart
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deactivated. Done. F*ck billionaires and f*ck their little media mouthpieces and f*ck Donald Trump.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: That picture is pretty awful. He looks like a middle aged German woman.


Elon's pic would have been perfect to use the boobies tag on.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark might actually outlive Twitter.  I am genuinely surprise.  Pleased, too.  But surprised.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Twitter Founder, Elon Musk to you now.
 
