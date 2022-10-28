 Skip to content
(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Dallas bars people from standing on medians, after drivers were complaining about needing clear lines of fire during road rage gunfights   (fox4news.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My damn attention span.

I thought this was gonna be about Dallas bars.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Does Dallas have any for profit jails the poors can held in and be charged for room and board? Then the debt could be collected by a private for profit company that will have the power to put poors back in jail for failing to pay the original debt while incurring new debt.

Truly a fark barrel simply because of poverty
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that should fix that.  Anybody there now is subject to a chat with the cops - great.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My personal favorite is the wheelchair on a twelve inch high median. If you can get that up there, you don't need help. If you are actually disabled, you start a stunt channel on YouTube.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Having been a carpool parent, I can't imagine having all the distraction in your car with having to worry about what may be outside of your car in the middle of a roadway," Councilman Gay Willis said.

Wow.  Imagine having to pay attention to the road in front of you while driving.

Councilmembers will review the ordinance every year to determine what kinds of people are being cited and where.

I guess considering this before the law was passed was just too much to ask.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah criminalize poverty, that'll fix it
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello? 911? I need the police! Someone is being poor near me
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas taq please sir or madame
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people actually roll down their windows and talk to strangers while waiting for lights to change?  That's really farking weird.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Do people actually roll down their windows and talk to strangers while waiting for lights to change?  That's really farking weird.


In Phoenix I imagine seeing someone roll down a window and the first thought is a gun is coming out to urge another vehicle to do something or express disdain.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. Other cities should follow course.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I haven't ever driven in Dallas but if its as bad as Austin was pre-pandemic I can see why such measures were necessary.

/not hating the players
//hating the game
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Do people actually roll down their windows and talk to strangers while waiting for lights to change?  That's really farking weird.


If you have any better ideas about where to find Grey Poupon I'm all ears.
 
delysid25
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm an advocate for the homeless. This is a real issue. I know it about panhandling per se, but it becomes a real hazard come rush hour. We have had two deaths in the last several years because of panhandlers in the median. And I live in a moderate to small community

https://www.gainesville.com/story/news/local/2019/04/25/man-in-median-hit-by-car-killed-in-nw-gainesville/5340107007/
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And please, in Dallas we do not have road rage. We have projectile driver's Ed refreshers.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some peewee league kids set up on those here to get donations for their sports gear.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pay no attention to the walk-don't walk sign.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's not address the many issues of why there are so many homeless panhandlers on street corners begging for money, lets just fine these people begging for money and spend a lot more money than they were asking for to incarcerate them.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can I still sleep in a median?
 
delysid25
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Yeah, let's not address the many issues of why there are so many homeless panhandlers on street corners begging for money, lets just fine these people begging for money and spend a lot more money than they were asking for to incarcerate them.


The idea is not to make it a monetary offense so much as making it a cause of action which allows law enforcement to legally make people leave a dangerous spot.

Will it get misused? Probably.

Is it dangerous to stand in a busy median? Most certainly.

What could be done about it legally prior to this decision?

Bupkis
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

delysid25: I'm an advocate for the homeless. This is a real issue. I know it about panhandling per se, but it becomes a real hazard come rush hour. We have had two deaths in the last several years because of panhandlers in the median. And I live in a moderate to small community

https://www.gainesville.com/story/news/local/2019/04/25/man-in-median-hit-by-car-killed-in-nw-gainesville/5340107007/


Thank you for what you do.  I oversee my city's homeless response, and am working to build an alternative response to homeless calls in the style of Eugene, Oregon's CAHOOTS program.  It's going pretty well, we've diverted 7% of police calls from police to outreach specialists over the last six months. We've also had several homeless people who have lost their lives in vehicle/ped collisions.  I don't know how many were due to people asking for money while standing on center medians, but I also know I don't want to live in a society where people need to ask for money on center medians to get by.  If that makes sense...
 
delysid25
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

delysid25: electricjebus: Yeah, let's not address the many issues of why there are so many homeless panhandlers on street corners begging for money, lets just fine these people begging for money and spend a lot more money than they were asking for to incarcerate them.

The idea is not to make it a monetary offense so much as making it a cause of action which allows law enforcement to legally make people leave a dangerous spot.

Will it get misused? Probably.

Is it dangerous to stand in a busy median? Most certainly.

What could be done about it legally prior to this decision?

Bupkis


But yes. 500 dollar fine is ridiculous when it obviously targets the needy so maybe do away with that
 
delysid25
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: delysid25: I'm an advocate for the homeless. This is a real issue. I know it about panhandling per se, but it becomes a real hazard come rush hour. We have had two deaths in the last several years because of panhandlers in the median. And I live in a moderate to small community

https://www.gainesville.com/story/news/local/2019/04/25/man-in-median-hit-by-car-killed-in-nw-gainesville/5340107007/

Thank you for what you do.  I oversee my city's homeless response, and am working to build an alternative response to homeless calls in the style of Eugene, Oregon's CAHOOTS program.  It's going pretty well, we've diverted 7% of police calls from police to outreach specialists over the last six months. We've also had several homeless people who have lost their lives in vehicle/ped collisions.  I don't know how many were due to people asking for money while standing on center medians, but I also know I don't want to live in a society where people need to ask for money on center medians to get by.  If that makes sense...


Working hard at it. Our community was named as one of the top 10 in cities that treated the homeless the worst in the nation. Not a good stigma for a supposedly "woke" liberal college town.

https://reports.nlihc.org/article/report-names-10-meanest-cities
 
delysid25
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ten years ago I fought a losing battle simply trying to establish a facility for homeless VETERANS ffs...


https://www.wuft.org/news/2011/09/07/housing-project-for-homeless-vets-halted/
 
