(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   I'm not saying that Fountain, Colorado is boring but here's a pretty good clue   (wbaltv.com) divider line
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a got-dang rueski invasion!
Quick, Bethel, get my shootin iron!

/https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kali_tragus
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I don't know how what we're going to do, how we get rid of those tumbleweeds."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to have a bonfire!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
there is a lady that has a website where she sells tumbleweeds. people use them in plays, art, crafts, et cetera.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: FTFA:
"I don't know how what we're going to do, how we get rid of those tumbleweeds."

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oooo-weeee-oooooo Cry of Silence
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Y'all kind of built your town in their way.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those things are a multi state wide fire just waiting to happen.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
None of their neighbors had this problem? Teens in small towns will do anything to relieve the boredom
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean I could never leave the house until I found out what happened.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's what we've always feared.  The tumbleweeds are taking over from the other vegetables.  They're like rolling killer bees that have no aim or stinger.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sons of the Pioneers - Tumbling Tumbleweeds (1934 original recording)
Youtube 9mH0-leTYJI
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I watched the video.

You ever see a video report of a huge snowfall where someone opens the front door and there is just snow packed up to top of the doorway?

It was exactly like that except no snow.  Or tumbleweeds.  Or a door.  Just a woman waving her arms around and pointing off-camera.
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who knew Festus could sound like this. Gunsmoke's version of Jim Neighbors.
Ken Curtis "Tumbling Tumbleweeds" Festus Country
Youtube fWR6FLnPack
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Home in question:

Tumbleweed without Loft
The Tumbleweed Tiny Home by Platinum Cottages  is their best selling model for good reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
