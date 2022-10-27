 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Farmer surprised when a calf moos after they take it away from its mom. Nobody said he was a very good farmer   (ananova.news) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Acoustics, MOO, Noise pollution, Noise, A-weighting, local councillors, Sound, Pollution  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to live where there is a 74db limit.  Don't care if it's cows.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA was not very re-veal-ing.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom's grilling tonight!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: TFA was not very re-veal-ing.


Revealing enough to show that subby didn't read what little bit was actually there.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poor Carmina.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Poor Carmina.


I feel sorry for those cows.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.