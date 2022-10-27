 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   We found a buyer for those 55 gallon drums of lube   (crossingbroad.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the Phillies are going to win the series...
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slick.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Because the Phillies are going to win the series...


They've already knocked off a 1 seed, so why not.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bite the pillow.....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 55-gal size is a promotional tool. They only make one of them so it can have a listing. I have no idea what they would do if someone actually bought it. Make a second one, I guess.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adult Entertainment Company Sending Trucks of Lube to Grease Philly Poles

Philadelphian Peter Kowalski seen erect and ready.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: The 55-gal size is a promotional tool. They only make one of them so it can have a listing. I have no idea what they would do if someone actually bought it. Make a second one, I guess.


They might very well store it between manufacturing and bottling in those barrels. Heck, if it's anything like the craft brewing industry they might not even do the bottling themselves, it might be outsourced to another company that's already got the equipment (though you'd think they'd use totes instead of barrels in that case).
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well played, CamSoda
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gonna celebrate like Zoidberg!

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: nytmare: The 55-gal size is a promotional tool. They only make one of them so it can have a listing. I have no idea what they would do if someone actually bought it. Make a second one, I guess.

They might very well store it between manufacturing and bottling in those barrels. Heck, if it's anything like the craft brewing industry they might not even do the bottling themselves, it might be outsourced to another company that's already got the equipment (though you'd think they'd use totes instead of barrels in that case).


Unless there is some sanitary reasons for non-storage, barrels are easier for long term storage over totes. Totes are normally for oils that are not effected by unintentional air exposure, since they need those easy to screw off caps in order to not implode and let air in as they drain.

That said, there are oils used in food processes, such as sunflower oil, but those have expire dates, and all the fun USDA dats and paperwork for them if you are in the food industry.
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
uhhh.. far be it from me to point out the time honored and ancient tradition of the celebratory greased pole,

or the average risk/reward reasoning of the average phillies fan (if you see someone murdered over a movie quote disagreement it was probably in pa)

but methinks this might be seen as a challenge by some? perhaps even intentionally?

from the wiki -

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania[edit]
Every May in Philadelphia's Italian Market neighborhood, contestants at the annual Italian Market Festival gather to try their hand at climbing a 30 foot tall pole greased with lard. This is part of a tradition, restarted in 2016 after a 20 year hiatus, that harkens back to the Italian "Albero della Cuccagna".[8] In reward for successfully mounting the pole, climbers receive prizes in the form of meats, cheeses, money and other gifts. [9] This tradition gained notoriety in broader media following the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff run and eventual Super Bowl championship in February 2018, when police in the city resorted to greasing light poles in an attempt to prevent fans from climbing them,[10] with local media highlighting the tradition as a reason the authorities struggled to discourage climbers[11]"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Adult Entertainment Company Sending Trucks of Lube to Grease Philly Poles"

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
drum...??
i thought it was a tub and got in..!.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: The 55-gal size is a promotional tool. They only make one of them so it can have a listing. I have no idea what they would do if someone actually bought it. Make a second one, I guess.


I went on a tour of kink.com when they owned the SF armory. Cool tour, was certainly dungeon-like.

They had two drums of lube. One with a pump on it and the other assumedly as a backup when the first was empty.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UristBloodofArmok: uhhh.. far be it from me to point out the time honored and ancient tradition of the celebratory greased pole,

or the average risk/reward reasoning of the average phillies fan (if you see someone murdered over a movie quote disagreement it was probably in pa)

but methinks this might be seen as a challenge by some? perhaps even intentionally?

from the wiki -

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania[edit]
Every May in Philadelphia's Italian Market neighborhood, contestants at the annual Italian Market Festival gather to try their hand at climbing a 30 foot tall pole greased with lard. This is part of a tradition, restarted in 2016 after a 20 year hiatus, that harkens back to the Italian "Albero della Cuccagna".[8] In reward for successfully mounting the pole, climbers receive prizes in the form of meats, cheeses, money and other gifts. [9] This tradition gained notoriety in broader media following the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff run and eventual Super Bowl championship in February 2018, when police in the city resorted to greasing light poles in an attempt to prevent fans from climbing them,[10] with local media highlighting the tradition as a reason the authorities struggled to discourage climbers. [11]"


Fark user imageView Full Size

Or obelisk!  (US Naval Academy 1st year Midshipmen)
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.