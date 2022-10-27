 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Prospective Darwin Award nominee loses fight with parking garage ticket machine   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    Scary, Truck, Automobile, parking garage, Diesel engine, car accident, Tram accident, parking garage ticket machine, man's body  
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Parking garage to be sued in 3...2...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, did anybody post this yet?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police say the man drove past the machine, then forgot to put his truck in park as he opened his door to reach back and pay.

His arm got stuck and he died after being pinned between the truck's door and the ticket booth.

Actually he's kind of lucky, usually it costs an arm and a leg to park downtown.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
throwthatguyoffthehindenberg.gif
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that the first thing that came to mind was somehow the death involved butt stuff?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope he was able to give it the full Buscemi Fargo speech

files.offi.frView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm a little lost as to how exactly the described events lead to death.  A badly broken arm, sure, but dead?  Was the booth lined with large blades or something?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I hope he was able to give it the full Buscemi Fargo speech

[files.offi.fr image 600x332]


I gotta rewatch that. The guy working the booth he shoots and kills is a different guy, right?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He could have easily done that in a McDonalds drive-through but thankfully he did it alone.
 
