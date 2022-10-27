 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man punches woman, kicks cop in the groin. Needs a Repeat tag   (cwbchicago.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When you find something you're good at, stick with it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You gotta do what you love.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.
 
brilett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
His act seems a bit limited. It'll get old fast.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You've got to follow up on a groin kick. grab head, knee to face. Elbow to back of head, then a head stomp. Otherwise they just get mad and arrest you.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: You've got to follow up on a groin kick. grab head, knee to face. Elbow to back of head, then a head stomp. Otherwise they just get mad and arrest you.


Remember to re-stomp the groin.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Judge Maryam Ahmad sighed when the prosecutor told her that IDOC was not lodging a parole hold against Killingsworth.

If he's not a reoffender for doing the same thing that made him an offender, why was it even an offense?
Do it once?  Believe it or not, jail.  Do it twice?  Get on outta here ya little scamp!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brilett: His act seems a bit limited. It'll get old fast.


Next time he's going to mix it up and punch a cop and kick a woman in the groin.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least he's a man of his word!

"When I get out of these handcuffs," Killingsworth allegedly told an officer at the scene, "I'm going to beat your b*tch ass."
Killingsworth then kicked the cop in the groin, prosecutors said."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i1.ytimg.comView Full Size

"You said 'Punch a woman and kick a cop in the groin' twice."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Sleeper_agent: You've got to follow up on a groin kick. grab head, knee to face. Elbow to back of head, then a head stomp. Otherwise they just get mad and arrest you.

Remember to re-stomp the groin.


eye pokes, ear cuff, nose yank and punch to the throat $19.95 option.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Judge Maryam Ahmad sighed when the prosecutor told her that IDOC was not lodging a parole hold against Killingsworth.


I guess the social justice warriors in the prosecutor's office don't want to keep him from doing what he loves. Anything else would be pure Nazism obviously.
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Third time: "He was a good boy.  He didn't do nothin".
 
