(Central Maine)   ME VERSN of A55 RGY MAYSOON G2WAY of GOAT SE CX   (centralmaine.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the record, the A55 RGY license plate is even more perfect, because it was a state issued plate, not a vanity plate.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I click on the headline promising Goatse. I leave disappointed....
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: For the record, the A55 RGY license plate is even more perfect, because it was a state issued plate, not a vanity plate.


Maine plates have a mix of letters and numbers? Here in Indiana, it's three numbers followed by three letters. 17M+ combinations.

I'm sure they have blocked all variants starting with "666", just so the DMV won't have to deal with angry Christians. Then there are some obvious letter combinations: DIC, DIK, DIX, SEX, PNS, CNT, PSY, PZY, and so on.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ME SO ORNRY
 
Kraig57
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wave goodbye to it Kramer.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Among my favorite plates that I've personally seen are

TETHLA (seen on a Tesla)

SUDO MV
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GOATSEX, GOATSEC, and GOATSE are all Pending review and approval from the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
https://apps1.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/bmv/vanity/plate_search
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a RUSH!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NOVA has some great stuff

I enjoyed DR DOOM and FEANOR too
 
