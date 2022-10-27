 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Putin's Goddaughter flees Russia and by the looks of it joined Team Arrow as the quirky IT nerd   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"

Moscow La Quinta?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd give her asylum. For a couple nights, anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"

Moscow La Quinta?


I'm Tom Bodettski for Мотель 6, and we'll leave the light on for you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"


Hey Nurse!:[Fark user image 425x223]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She looks more like Rachael Harris than Felicity from Arrow. Which is still sexy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Send her back.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Russian TV star Ksenia Sobchak becomes latest celebrity to flee country"

Her second cousin Walter unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: SBinRR: once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"

Moscow La Quinta?

I'm Tom Bodettski for Мотель 6, and we'll leave the light on for you.


By "light", do you mean "on fire"?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"

Moscow La Quinta?


That is Spanish for Moscow Trump Resort.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: fragMasterFlash: SBinRR: once known as the "Russian Paris Hilton,"

Moscow La Quinta?

I'm Tom Bodettski for Мотель 6, and we'll leave the light on for you.

By "light", do you mean "on fire"?


Naw - they just want you to be clearly visible for the sniper shot
 
OddLlama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wtf happened over those 3 years? She looks like Paris Taylor Greene
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gosh, that's so sad. Perhaps she and her family should be subjected to the same that Ukrainians have been. Like her family caused. F*ck them all. Extermination of everything putin is the only path.

I bet that sack of shiat would be happy and cheering if russia wasn't such a cesspool of failure full for shiat.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
of course she went to israel, where she won't face any prospect of sanctions
 
Fereals
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fereals: Send her back.


Its funny all the wealthy and influential people can flee the repercussions?
 
Alphax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What, she looks like Mr. Terrific? (click)  Oh, Felicity Smoak... well, sorta.  If you aren't wearing your glasses.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
