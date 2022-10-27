 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   The two fishermen wrapped up in a scandal stemming from a tournament on Lake Erie late last month pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Apparently they didn't notice all the cameras pointed at them   (foxnews.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Fishing, Misdemeanor, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, Crime, Felony, Pennsylvania, Police, Fisherman  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 27 Oct 2022 at 6:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caught the only fish pre-loaded with weights.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.
 
callmeox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.


The bass boat they won during their "unbelievable run of luck" in these tournaments was confiscated by the 5-0.

They cheated a lot of people out of entry fees and prize money.
 
T.rex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel sorta bad for the smaller guy.... Its obvious to me he was roped into the whole thing.  Still an accomplice and will be punished.... Just saying he wasn't the mastermind.   If he was smart (which most likely he is not), he'd get his own damn lawyer and testify against the other.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do I have to click FOX? No, I don't.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People actually go fishing to catch fish?   I thought fishing was just an excuse to sit around and drink beer all day.....as opposed to sitting around somewhere else drinking beer all day.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.


There is a lot of money at stake in those tournaments. People spend a lot just to enter, and the winnings can be quite large, depending on the tourney. Some have six-figure payouts.

What they did is fraud, no question.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finally!

A chance to clear their good names and explain away the misunderstanding.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You always plead Not Guilty at your arraignment. Always.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

callmeox: NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.

The bass boat they won during their "unbelievable run of luck" in these tournaments was confiscated by the 5-0.

They cheated a lot of people out of entry fees and prize money.


Some get elected President for that sort of thing.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These guys, and also the MAGAts, do not seem to understand that all of these computer and phone thingees just reinforce object permanence for the rest of us.

Object permanence, how work it?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.


A lot of people have no idea how much money is involved.

The entry fee for this one was $400 per team and the prize $28,000 per team, so $14,000 per scumbag.  They won the two previous tournaments, and one they won last year (Lake Erie Fall Brawl) but were disqualified on had a $150,000 boat as the top prize.  They got disqualified because they submit the big winners to polygraph tests about cheating and one of them failed.

The top prizes for this year's Fall Brawl are a $120,000 boat for 1st place and a $110,000 boat for 2nd place.  3rd Place - $65,000, 4th Place - $55,000, 5th Place - $45,000, and each week there is an additional $4,000 weekly prize (for what, I neither know nor care).

These guys can make a metric assload of money at these torunaments, and that's not even accounting for money from sponsors.

/A neighbor of mine is a professional photographer that covers a lot of fishing events and makes a handsome living doing so
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WE GOT WEIGHTS IN FISH
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Celebrated Jumping Walleye of Cuyahoga County.
 
Lenny.Bostoch [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These men have balls of lead.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.

A lot of people have no idea how much money is involved.

The entry fee for this one was $400 per team and the prize $28,000 per team, so $14,000 per scumbag.  They won the two previous tournaments, and one they won last year (Lake Erie Fall Brawl) but were disqualified on had a $150,000 boat as the top prize.  They got disqualified because they submit the big winners to polygraph tests about cheating and one of them failed.

The top prizes for this year's Fall Brawl are a $120,000 boat for 1st place and a $110,000 boat for 2nd place.  3rd Place - $65,000, 4th Place - $55,000, 5th Place - $45,000, and each week there is an additional $4,000 weekly prize (for what, I neither know nor care).

These guys can make a metric assload of money at these torunaments, and that's not even accounting for money from sponsors.

/A neighbor of mine is a professional photographer that covers a lot of fishing events and makes a handsome living doing so


Fair enough. I'll admit I hear "fishing tournament" and imagine Opie and Andy tying strings to twigs. That's a "me" problem.

🤷‍♂
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: You always plead Not Guilty at your arraignment. Always.


Unless you're a sovcit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Those fish inserted those lead weights in themselves in an attempt to poison fishermen!"
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.

A lot of people have no idea how much money is involved.

The entry fee for this one was $400 per team and the prize $28,000 per team, so $14,000 per scumbag.  They won the two previous tournaments, and one they won last year (Lake Erie Fall Brawl) but were disqualified on had a $150,000 boat as the top prize.  They got disqualified because they submit the big winners to polygraph tests about cheating and one of them failed.

The top prizes for this year's Fall Brawl are a $120,000 boat for 1st place and a $110,000 boat for 2nd place.  3rd Place - $65,000, 4th Place - $55,000, 5th Place - $45,000, and each week there is an additional $4,000 weekly prize (for what, I neither know nor care).

These guys can make a metric assload of money at these torunaments, and that's not even accounting for money from sponsors.

/A neighbor of mine is a professional photographer that covers a lot of fishing events and makes a handsome living doing so


A friend of mines cousin is a professional tournament fisherman. Dude hasn't had an actual job in the almost 30 years I have known him.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can only assume that this is a delay designed to get a better plea bargain, as I can't imagine they have any kind of actual defense to a video showing their fish being cut open with huge lead weights inside them.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

callmeox: NateAsbestos: Cheating in a fishing tournament is an actual crime? Like, skeezy and dishonorable, sure, but...


The two were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Well okay then.

The bass boat they won during their "unbelievable run of luck" in these tournaments was confiscated by the 5-0.

They cheated a lot of people out of entry fees and prize money.


A bass boat owned by one of them was confiscated/ taken for evidence. Not seen anything to verify it was the won they cheated to win, though it likely was.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The allegations surfaced when tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because the men's fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are."

There are actually people who can accurately guess the weight of fish just by looking at them?  This reminds me of the people who caught the tv station playing prerecorded bird sounds over the footage of the golf tournament because they recognized that ruby-throated warbler tits only sing in the key of A-minor during the golf season.

/Whatever gives your life meaning, I guess
 
MacWizard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I can only assume that this is a delay designed to get a better plea bargain, as I can't imagine they have any kind of actual defense to a video showing their fish being cut open with huge lead weights inside them.


It's Lake Erie. I wouldn't be surprised if the fish have radioactive waste inside them, too.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: You always plead Not Guilty at your arraignment. Always.


Or challenge the jurisdiction of the court and talk about maritime law and fringed flags until the judge threatens you with contempt and simply enters a not guilty plea on your behalf.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's simple, they were running a six weight lindy rig using walleye fillets to soften the bounce of the weights.

Those fish came up and gobbled from the hook all the way to the was weight.

See, plausible.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.