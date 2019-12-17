 Skip to content
(Relevant Magazine)   Church builds baby Jesus statue that looks remarkably like Phil Collins. No doubt specs came from the book of Genesis   (relevantmagazine.com) divider line
36
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
+1, subby!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Genesis - Jesus He Knows Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2-rfCnW5VlE
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not many people know this, but the Christmas Carol "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" was originally called "I Can Hear it Coming in the Air Tonight (Oh Lord)".

They got rid of the drum break.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A story from 2019 is making the Internet rounds again, and it's just as insane the second time around.


We had this kind of "Looks JUST like" crap at least three times yesterday.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be instagreened. It's beautiful.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight DRUM SOLO
Youtube MJw1vAiNjAg
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That is not what "exactly" means.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they can get this Jesus statue to say "Supper's Ready" during communion we could come full circle.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Heard the joke once already, on HIGNFY.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They say he's the Spitting Image, which is leading to a Land of Confusion.
Genesis - Land of Confusion (Official Music Video)
Youtube Yq7FKO5DlV0
 
neilbradley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I just realized the In The Air Tonight drum beat is the same as I Know There's Something Going On (yeah, I know Phil did both).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus wasn't even in Genesis.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

It literally looks exactly like 80's Phil Collins aside from the overall size, body proportions, whatever the fark is going on with the ribs...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're no son, you're no son, you're no son of mine.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought the artistic community broke free from the whole "making baby Jesus look like a small adult" thing sometime around the 15th Century.

/source: a visit to the Cloisters two weeks ago
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

So, I posted a bit buzzed and didn't even realize there was a Genesis reference in the headline. I thought I was adding something clever. Don't drink and post, kids. Also, I take no responsibility for what I say.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A Christ that can talk?
More like a freak or publicity stunt.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also, your daily reminder that Jesus didn't have blue eyes.

Although if you believe he was 50% human and 50% divinity, I suppose he could have looked like just about anything.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No, but he played keyboards on King Crimson's first album.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Like a human/spirit spork.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fripp hates him.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WAIT A MINUTE PHIL COLLINS SUCKS ASS!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you like Phil Collins? I've been a big Genesis fan ever since the release of their 1980 album, Duke. Before that, I really didn't understand any of their work. Too artsy, too intellectual. It was on Duke where Phil Collins' presence became more apparent. I think Invisible Touch was the group's undisputed masterpiece. It's an epic meditation on intangibility. At the same time, it deepens and enriches the meaning of the preceding three albums. Listen to the brilliant ensemble playing of Banks, Collins and Rutherford. You can practically hear every nuance of every instrument.  In terms of lyrical craftsmanship, the sheer songwriting, this album hits a new peak of professionalism. Take the lyrics to Land of Confusion. In this song, Phil Collins addresses the problems of abusive political authority. In Too Deep is the most moving pop song of the 1980s, about monogamy and commitment. The song is extremely uplifting. Their lyrics are as positive and affirmative as anything I've heard in rock. Phil Collins' solo career seems to be more commercial and therefore more satisfying, in a narrower way. Especially songs like In the Air Tonight and Against All Odds. But I also think Phil Collins works best within the confines of the group, than as a solo artist, and I stress the word artist. This is Sussudio, a great, great song, a personal favorite.


/second time i've gotten to post this in one day.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Damn you! Motherf*cker, lol.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Damn you! Motherf*cker, lol.


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Phil Collins is the little drummer boy! It makes so much sense now!
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Look, you can pray to whichever Jesus you want. I like Phil Collins Jesus best.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's funny.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You're thinking of The Little Drummer Boy

Phil Collins In The Air Tonight - Kid Crashing HILARIOUS* - Try NOT to Laugh
Youtube vkLU0J4Vw8E
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Don't drink and post, kids.


Well, who would be left to post on Fark?
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Jesus wasn't even in Genesis.


What kind of idiot author introduces the main protagonist to the story 3/4 of the way through the book only to kill him off 10 pages later?
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

My favorite Genesis album is Foxtrot. YMMV
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was it made in the s....s......studio?
 
