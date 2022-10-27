 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   The Wolf of AirBnb as been taken down, the sheep of AirBnb can sleep safely in other peoples beds again   (justice.gov) divider line
5
1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 7:20 PM



5 Comments     (+0 »)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he gets the full 42 years, but Republicans will probably hail him as a hero for defrauding the US Government money from the BBB loan program they designed to be bereft of fraud.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am reading this while in an AirBnB flat in Firenze. I really like AirBnB.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark Bicher. There were people in a state of real desperation during the lockdown. And fark the landlords running an Air BnB in the middle of a pandemic. The homeless shelters were overflowing. The cheap hotels, where local governments stashed the surplus people that wouldn't fit in the shelters were overflowing. Those Air BnB's could have brought in regular, steady rent from the government on behalf of one or more of those people.

The unit that I was in experienced people being illegally evicted by armed "security guards" who were sometimes off-duty cops. Most of us were tasked with talking at least one person out of committing suicide. I had a client call in the middle of the night. Half my family could hear me talking this person out of killing him/herself.

I think about these things every time I hear a Republican ad about "reckless" Washington spending driving "runaway inflation." Since saving miserable Republican lives from enraged mobs was so distasteful to Republicans, maybe we should hand out skeleton keys, pitchforks, small firearms, and matches instead of aid next time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like the scam he started out with. Violate the lease or don't make payments on all the units, there's so many renter protections in NYC it's easier to brick in a doorway than get some of these people out. And if not for Covid, he could have been a sublett slum lord. It's like if Thales of Miletus had leased all the olive presses and locust ate all the olives, leaving him holding the leases.

And for the PPP? I think a lot of people got those fraudulently on the "odds are by the time they get to me statutes will be up or I'll be richer or dead". This guy, however, committed the greatest crime possible : and. The prosecutor wants to work the multiple charges.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
