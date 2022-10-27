 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Police searching for suspects in string of bike thefts. So far, no one spoke up about it, and they don't want to frame them. Sooner or later, they will get two tired, slip up, and end up on the chain gang   (wtaj.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... So they can have a seat in their cell and handle bars?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The cops Felt they need a Giant amount of Specialized type of evidence, or else the bad guy might Trek away to a Canyon, Scott free.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Freezepop - Bike Thief Music Video
Youtube kno-m74gCTk
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's probably a yard like this

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Myah, go peddle your papers, Subby
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and MY farking headlines get rejected?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There will be a lot of backpedaling on this case.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: The cops Felt they need a Giant amount of Specialized type of evidence, or else the bad guy might Trek away to a Canyon, Scott free.


th.bing.comView Full Size


SCHWINNNNN!
 
