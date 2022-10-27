 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Old and busted: Amazon delivery person throws your package at your porch. New hotness: Amazon delivery persons runs over your Prius and kills you   (ktla.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, you need to read your Terms.
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So how long until Amazon fires the driver for not meeting their delivery quota and/or sues the victim's estate for interfering with their delivery?
 
