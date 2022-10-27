 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It's now called Girl with a Pearl Earring, Tomato Soup, and Two Superglued Terrorists   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Vincent van Gogh, Climate activists, Netherlands, Just Stop Oil T-shirts, social media, The Hague, Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's Girl, number of museum patrons  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jail must be pretty cushy over there if these snowflakes have no fear of incarceration.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leave them stuck to the wall
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprised they didn't go for "Girl with pearl necklace".
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Surprised they didn't go for "Girl with pearl necklace".


You don't want to know what they'd be throwing at that.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Terrorist is a bit strong. Attempted Vandals would work better. Or are you frightened by their behavior?

/Idiots might also work
//They're bad enough at this I almost want to think it's a false flag by oil companies to make environmentalists look bad
///But I'm sure they're sincere in their beliefs and stupidity.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vincent van Gogh was my great-uncle and I still heartily approve of these actions.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They could just nail their ears to the wall.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Third Man: Creepy Lurker Guy: Surprised they didn't go for "Girl with pearl necklace".

You don't want to know what they'd be throwing at that.


That's the joke.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Surprised they didn't go for "Girl with pearl necklace".


That would be a 1991 work by I. J. 'Multiple' Miggs.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The Third Man: Creepy Lurker Guy: Surprised they didn't go for "Girl with pearl necklace".

You don't want to know what they'd be throwing at that.

That's the joke.


It was a good one.  A seminal moment in this thread.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: Vincent van Gogh was my great-uncle and I still heartily approve of these actions.


Username would check out if it was "goghpher321"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS RAERAE OK?!?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just glue themselves together. We can call it "the beasts with two backs that really hates oil"

Of course, they haven't seen what Big Lithium is going to do.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


damnit.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think after the 2nd painting, they might've gone a little TSA.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these people are terrorists? really? compared to people doing actual damage to the planet?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: That would be a 1991 work by I. J. 'Multiple' Miggs.


Luke's buddy in Starwars was a chronic masturbater?

/Didn't he die by swallowing his own tongue?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12YearBid: maxandgrinch: That would be a 1991 work by I. J. 'Multiple' Miggs.

Luke's buddy in Starwars was a chronic masturbater?

/Didn't he die by swallowing his own tongue?


He had quite a nose on him though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blows my mind that this is a thing.

These people are like the nihilists of environmentalists.

Say what you will about eco-terrorism, at least it's an ethos.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The painting, like the others, is covered in glass. It's fine. These people are idiots.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: [Fark user image image 500x281]


Came for your post. :)

/Other Vermeer's are more interesting
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because vandalism always makes people sympathetic to an issue.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

replacementcool: these people are terrorists? really? compared to people doing actual damage to the planet?


Yes. Yes they are. Perhaps 'mercenary hired by big oil' is more accurate, but I'm done splitting hairs on this. I'd love to see a follow up on these people but journalism is dead and the media are all to happy to bury them being bailed out and later jet skiing with gold chains afterwards. I'm not a conspiracy nut but now I do have the odd feeling I should start a YouTube channel with 'truth' in the name. Which reminds me of all those horrible anti smoking truth campaigns that were so lame and idiotic you'd swear big tobacco paid them to be that way. Again, I am not a conspiracy theorist. Stop calling me that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quite frankly, this isn't terrorism, and it won't hold much effect. They'd have more effect gluing shut the fill lids at gas stations in the middle of the night. We any luck you could put a good number out of commission for weeks. Target one area widely and thoroughly and you'll get people to resort to public transportation.

Since everyone has keyless entry these days, gluing locks doesn't have the effect it used to have.
 
GORDON
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Add more glue and leave them to stew in their filth a few weeks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was just about to cut down an acre of rainforest, but this bold act changed my mind.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: replacementcool: these people are terrorists? really? compared to people doing actual damage to the planet?

Yes. Yes they are. Perhaps 'mercenary hired by big oil' is more accurate, but I'm done splitting hairs on this. I'd love to see a follow up on these people but journalism is dead and the media are all to happy to bury them being bailed out and later jet skiing with gold chains afterwards. I'm not a conspiracy nut but now I do have the odd feeling I should start a YouTube channel with 'truth' in the name. Which reminds me of all those horrible anti smoking truth campaigns that were so lame and idiotic you'd swear big tobacco paid them to be that way. Again, I am not a conspiracy theorist. Stop calling me that.


if you think this is terrorism you might be a right wing psychopath.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know they're choosing works that are behind glass that will withstand soup, but 1) your 'oil paintings = actual oil' idea is dumb, and B) think about the crazies you're emboldening
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know who else liked defacing paintings of historic significance?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of the activists, Phoebe Plummer, 21, shouted: "What is worth more, art or life?"

Her life? Art.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is it with these European kids and their obsession with bringing down big oil paintings?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: You know who else liked defacing paintings of historic significance?


Jack Nicholson?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just having an autistic moment here but wtf does some lame old painting from the 1600's have to do with the current fossil fuel overlords and climate change?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Maybe I'm just having an autistic moment here but wtf does some lame old painting from the 1600's have to do with the current fossil fuel overlords and climate change?


They both matter most to people who don't care about the majority of humanity.
Jfc.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Maybe I'm just having an autistic moment here but wtf does some lame old painting from the 1600's have to do with the current fossil fuel overlords and climate change?


nothing, the point is that more people are concerned with some paintings that aren't being damaged than the planet that is.

do i think this is stupid? yes, because it's barely inconveniencing people. They should be kidnapping oil execs.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

replacementcool: these people are terrorists? really? compared to people doing actual damage to the planet?


They waste food that could save children of Africa from hunger deaths. Why you and Bono hate children?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LewDux: replacementcool: these people are terrorists? really? compared to people doing actual damage to the planet?

They waste food that could save children of Africa from hunger deaths. Why you and Bono hate children?


oh shiat, 2 cans of soup is all it takes to solve Africa's food crisis? why haven't you sent them?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

replacementcool: fullyautomatic: Maybe I'm just having an autistic moment here but wtf does some lame old painting from the 1600's have to do with the current fossil fuel overlords and climate change?

nothing, the point is that more people are concerned with some paintings that aren't being damaged than the planet that is.

do i think this is stupid? yes, because it's barely inconveniencing people. They should be kidnapping oil execs.


This reminds me of the old saying "if you have to explain the joke... it wasn't a good joke."
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
experts can repaint all of these.
what are we trying to prove here?
symbolism requires symbol.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Glue them together like a human centipede, and put them on display and allow the masses to walk by while throwing food at them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FKA twigs - cellophane, Live at The Wallace Collection
Youtube bNqXhfUfwgc
vhSUh7tx9J4
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Because vandalism always makes people sympathetic to an issue.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Lefty's love them some cop station S'mores...
 
adamatari
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, the people doing this sort of performance art to grab your attention are terrorists, not the fossil fuel companies that knew about global warming decades ago and knew how severe it would be since the early 1980s - not the fossil fuel companies that sold methane as a "bridge fuel" while not telling you about how it leaks from their wells and pipes and doesn't get fully burned in their flares, so it's as bad as coal for the climate - not the fossil fuel companies that have been linked to actual wars and coups worldwide - no, people doing protests that don't even harm the artwork are "terrorists".

Subby has an interesting idea of terror. I guess MLK shouldn't have upset so many people by marching. Those uppity suffragettes definitely went too far. Maybe even the Union was supporting "terrorism" because the troops sang "John Brown's Body".
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Would it be unironically ironic or ironically unironic if they threw tomato soup at:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These people are single-minded morons. Their demands are impossible (stop using oil immediately for any and all reasons, not just fuel) and because no-one's taking them seriously, they're literally throwing food around like farking toddlers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ what a bunch of whinging apologists in this thread, these assholes are assholes.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hammettman: Would it be unironically ironic or ironically unironic if they threw tomato soup at:

[Fark user image 344x452]


*goes to wegmans*
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stantz: (stop using oil immediately for any and all reasons, not just fuel)


Just Stop Oil opposes the United Kingdom granting new fossil fuel licensing and production agreements.[1] On its website, Just Stop Oil has also called for the government of the United Kingdom to stop all future consents and licensing agreements that is related to the development, exploration, and production of fossil fuels in the country.[64] The group demands investment in renewable energy and asks for buildings to have a better thermal insulation (in order to avoid waste of energy). Just Stop Oil also seeks to make people aware and cut the use of oil-powered vehicles, such as planes and private cars.[65]
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jesus farking Christ what a bunch of whinging apologists in this thread, these assholes are assholes.


It's why I'm still a firm believer that some people just need a good old fashioned ass kicking to correct their behavior. And these double agents for big oil are prime examples.
 
