(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Putin rules out use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine after not being able to find any that still work   (kcra.com) divider line
92
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Belarus, long speech, Soviet Union, World War II  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Oct 2022 at 4:05 PM



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus settling the issue. After all, if you can't trust Putin...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this means something. Because if and when that dirty bomb goes off, we'll know it had to be those terrorist Nazi Satanist Ukrainians - because Russia pinky swore they wouldn't do it.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Yes, this means something. Because if and when that dirty bomb goes off, we'll know it had to be those terrorist Nazi Satanist Ukrainians - because Russia pinky swore they wouldn't do it.


Yeah, came to say that a lot of people are starting to feel smug about Russia's poor chances of successfully launching a full-on nuclear strike, and might just get real surprised, because the odds are they can still do one - or multiple - nasty radioactive dirty bombs.

And Russia has proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that they are willing and able to shiat the bed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An odd thing to say a week after declaring that Ukraine is going to use a  dirty bomb.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly for the civilized world, putin often does exactly the opposite of what he says.

As if the rest of the world isn't onto his lies.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Farking Clown Shoes: Yes, this means something. Because if and when that dirty bomb goes off, we'll know it had to be those terrorist Nazi Satanist Ukrainians - because Russia pinky swore they wouldn't do it.

Yeah, came to say that a lot of people are starting to feel smug about Russia's poor chances of successfully launching a full-on nuclear strike, and might just get real surprised, because the odds are they can still do one - or multiple - nasty radioactive dirty bombs.

And Russia has proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that they are willing and able to shiat the bed.


Of course, if the Russians do go that route...they cease to exist and they know it.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most warheads have a tritium initiator that needs to be changed out every six years or so. Given how corrupt the Russian government is, I suspect that their warheads are mostly inert with dead components.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many were traded to Iran for drones.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Most warheads have a tritium initiator that needs to be changed out every six years or so. Given how corrupt the Russian government is, I suspect that their warheads are mostly inert with dead components.


But they look really scary!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, seeing as he said he wasn't going to attack Ukraine right before he attacked Ukraine, this means he is going to use a nuke.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Farking Clown Shoes: Yes, this means something. Because if and when that dirty bomb goes off, we'll know it had to be those terrorist Nazi Satanist Ukrainians - because Russia pinky swore they wouldn't do it.

Yeah, came to say that a lot of people are starting to feel smug about Russia's poor chances of successfully launching a full-on nuclear strike, and might just get real surprised, because the odds are they can still do one - or multiple - nasty radioactive dirty bombs.

And Russia has proven beyond any shadow of a doubt that they are willing and able to shiat the bed.


Doesn't mean we would fail nuke them to oblivion if they try to launch after threatening to. Putin should be made to know that nuclear blackmail won't work on NATO, because we have plenty of nukes to shoot back no matter if his fails to explode or not after impact.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So Russia is going to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 

Super.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but insisted that NATO's refusal to rule out prospective Ukraine's membership

This was offered to you before you invaded and you refused it because you thought you'd easily win.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so in other words, he's going to use nuclear weapons.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

log_jammin: so in other words, he's going to use nuclear weapons.


I don't think so. It's just that the only thing Putin knows how to do is double down and...well....he's losing his war against Ukraine.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin didn't use nukes after the Kyiv offensive failed.
He didn't use them when the Moskva was sunk.
He didn't use them during the Kharkiv counter-offensive.
He didn't use them after the Kersh bridge was hiat.
He's not using them because they won't help him, they'll only hurt him.
If there was ever a point in all of this where nukes would have helped him, he'd have used them.
But mutually assured destruction works, nukes are unusable by a nation-state as bargaining tools.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a long speech full of diatribes against the U.S. and its allies, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" domination game.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Many were traded to Iran for drones.


Why would Iran need Russian nukes?

We've been selflessly assured by Israel that Iran is 15 seconds away from producing their own.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Most warheads have a tritium initiator that needs to be changed out every six years or so. Given how corrupt the Russian government is, I suspect that their warheads are mostly inert with dead components.


Yeah, he probably asked "When was the last time we refreshed the tritium" and the answer came back "Refresh?" or "1987".
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's a relief.

*eyeroll*
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."


Two things:

1) He's a narcissist and wants to live as long as possible. Launching a nuke? He's dead. Heck. Xi might have China nuke Putin / Russia out of spite.

2) He can see the state of the military now. To put it bluntly: Nuclear weapons are the most expensive, and the most complex, weapons ever built. Even their maintenance is ridiculously expensive and time-consuming. Failure to do this maintenance at timely intervals results in refurbishment costs skyrocketing because it isn't linear, it's near logarithmic.

Vlad has to know/guess that there's an even chance their ICBM's could explode while being fueled. That's a hostile precursor that could get China pissed. Dropping them off a plane is better in that even if it fails to detonate properly it's still a dirty bomb over enemy soil. However that also invites a nuclear response and he can't expect his arsenal to provide a counterattack, meaning everyone is going to gamgbang Russia (including, probably, China) into becoming a real world Fallout 4 landscape.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's gonna nuke Ukraine.

*sigh* lovely.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."


Wouldn't help. The fissile materials are long-lived. It's the conventional explosives that break down and the tritium that decays.

After 22 years of Putin's kleptocracy, I doubt if any of them would work as anything other than a dirty bomb.  There's a good market for fissile materials. Weapon-grade Uranium is difficult to refine.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody sold "the button" for half a liter of vodka and 2 large potatoes.  It was a really nice button.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: An odd thing to say a week after declaring that Ukraine is going to use a  dirty bomb.


nah the dirty bomb announcement made me think they (russia) have no usable nukes, but plenty of fissile material they can make into a dirty bomb.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: maniacbastard: Most warheads have a tritium initiator that needs to be changed out every six years or so. Given how corrupt the Russian government is, I suspect that their warheads are mostly inert with dead components.

Yeah, he probably asked "When was the last time we refreshed the tritium" and the answer came back "Refresh?" or "1987".


"Da, we replace water" *points to rusty faucet*
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail.

hb.imgix.netView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blinken confirmed yesterday that the message got through.

"We've also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,"

He received the official FAFO warning from the US and NATO, and just like that, the nuke rhetoric out of the Kremlin softens.

Russia is a bear, until it comes across a bigger bear, then it runs.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Lsherm: If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."

Wouldn't help. The fissile materials are long-lived. It's the conventional explosives that break down and the tritium that decays.

After 22 years of Putin's kleptocracy, I doubt if any of them would work as anything other than a dirty bomb.  There's a good market for fissile materials. Weapon-grade Uranium is difficult to refine.


Good thing Russia hasn't said anything about dirty bombs lately, huh?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh his bombs work.  I have little doubt that Russia can handle 1950s tech.

Now his ability to give an order to use them without being deposed remains to be seen.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wasn't there an article how they failed at two announced tests and the third looked shaky too? Maybe he is finding out Igor did steal the core to stay warm in the winter.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: An odd thing to say a week after declaring that Ukraine is going to use a  dirty bomb.


It's the 2nd wind reference I've heard.

We going to get an update on the nuclear power plants this week?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely possible that NATO let Putin know what would happen to Ruzzia if he used a nuke.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a long speech full of diatribes against the U.S. and its allies, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" domination game. "

He followed up by saying, "... which is totally not what we're doing in Ukraine. They invited us in, we're blowing up their infrastructure because they wanted us to. I mean it was all old, right? They wanted superior Russian infrastructure. And we didn't kill all those people, they must've spontaneously combusted. Yeah, that's the ticket."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Oh his bombs work.  I have little doubt that Russia can handle 1950s tech.

Now his ability to give an order to use them without being deposed remains to be seen.


It's actually hard to do the 1950s tech in a bomb. I'm sure they did have a hard time maintaining it but even if they launch and 1% work that's still a lot of mushroom clouds.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Many were traded to Iran for drones.


I never realized that Russia had that many pinball machines.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Lsherm: If it came from anyone else I'd find it a little more comforting, but this is about as believable as Trump saying it.

He's probably got a soldier with a Geiger counter walking past a line of them saying "no, no, no, maybe, no, no, no, no..."

Two things:

1) He's a narcissist and wants to live as long as possible. Launching a nuke? He's dead. Heck. Xi might have China nuke Putin / Russia out of spite.

2) He can see the state of the military now. To put it bluntly: Nuclear weapons are the most expensive, and the most complex, weapons ever built. Even their maintenance is ridiculously expensive and time-consuming. Failure to do this maintenance at timely intervals results in refurbishment costs skyrocketing because it isn't linear, it's near logarithmic.

Vlad has to know/guess that there's an even chance their ICBM's could explode while being fueled. That's a hostile precursor that could get China pissed. Dropping them off a plane is better in that even if it fails to detonate properly it's still a dirty bomb over enemy soil. However that also invites a nuclear response and he can't expect his arsenal to provide a counterattack, meaning everyone is going to gamgbang Russia (including, probably, China) into becoming a real world Fallout 4 landscape.


We had an ICBM explode while being fueled. It's not a big deal really.

Also they probably don't fuel them since they're all solid and wrapped up and good to go, just like a burrito crunch wrap supreme, or a pizzone.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How would Putin know they don't work.

Everybody under him (between him and reality) is terrified of him and likely to be killed if he blames them for the bad news they deliver.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Officer Redshirt: Sir, none of our nukes are in working order.
Putin: <force choke>
Putin: Dimitri, you are now admiral.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: It's entirely possible that NATO let Putin know what would happen to Ruzzia if he used a nuke.


Well, they literally said they will respond to Russian nuke use but left it vague (which is a super effective tactic because you can't weigh if the cost is worth it) what the response will be. I think the recent open letter that "if a dirty bomb goes off, asshole, we know and everyone knows it was Russia" took the wind out of his sails too.

They also admitted openly they can't keep their soldiers supplied which means it's way worst than we think.

Someone's desperately looking for an off ramp so he doesn't end up with even less than he started with.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Blinken confirmed yesterday that the message got through.

"We've also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,"

He received the official FAFO warning from the US and NATO, and just like that, the nuke rhetoric out of the Kremlin softens.

Russia is a bear, until it comes across a bigger bear, then it runs.


Putin and his generals must lie awake at night shivering in fear at the prospect of NATO getting involved in the war.

At this point I firmly believe that the conventional forces located in Europe alone would take his entire military apart in a few weeks.

And the West has privately communicated exactly how big the dildo of consequences will be and how low the grit level of the sandpaper coating it will get.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: TheMysteriousStranger: Oh his bombs work.  I have little doubt that Russia can handle 1950s tech.

Now his ability to give an order to use them without being deposed remains to be seen.

It's actually hard to do the 1950s tech in a bomb. I'm sure they did have a hard time maintaining it but even if they launch and 1% work that's still a lot of mushroom clouds.


I don't think 1% would work.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Most warheads have a tritium initiator that needs to be changed out every six years or so. Given how corrupt the Russian government is, I suspect that their warheads are mostly inert with dead components.


This.  Pure refined tritium is one of the most expensive materials you can legally buy.  I am imagining a whole row of warheads with the tritium boosters missing, and a whole row of Strategic Rocket Forces turned oligarchs sipping their vodka next to their really small giraffes chuckling Russially.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Thus settling the issue. After all, if you can't trust Putin...


This actually concerns me, because Putin's such a relentless liar. For a brief period, official Russian government policy seemed to be more truthful, after Glasnost ("what does Glasnost mean?"). But the very concept of "Potemkin Village" is a Russian construct. Putin's relentless prevarication, and those of his proxies prior to the invasion is stuff of legend now ("Of course we're not going to invade Ukraine. We're just massing troops on the border because it's fun"). And now, Lavrov and Medvedev are Baghdad Bobs with their aggressive absurdities.

Putin and his proxies have been routinely threatening offensive use of nukes while everyone in the West is trying to de-escalate ("Oh yeah, totally normal that the 101st Airborne is a few miles from the Ukrainian border, regular exercises you understand") while moving pieces in place in case of a nuke.

Maybe someone talked some sense to Putin and it finally penetrated his skull...?  "Within 24 hours of using the weapon, all of your submarines and the entire Black Sea fleet will be sunk. Within 120 hours, every Russian position in Ukraine will be eliminated. You will then be captured and if you're lucky, taken to a war crimes court outside of this area. If not, you will be handed to Zaluzhny."

This is like the logic puzzle, "One man who always lies, and one man who always tells the truth".
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 638x598]


Cramer isn't always wrong but he does severely underperform the market (when he can't crime or cheat), so we aren't 100% doomed but it is incredibly likely we are.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good thing hillary brokered a deal to sell them our uranium.
 
